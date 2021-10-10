Sabrina Bartlett takes on the iconic role of Mariette Larkin in the new ITV1 drama The Larkins – but who is she and what has she been in before?

How old is she, and is she dating?

The Larkins is set to be the latest feel-good series to appear on Sunday nights on ITV1 – think The Durrells and Downton Abbey.

And actress Sabrina is about to become a household name.

Here’s everything you need to know about her, and her role in the new adaptation of the classic novel The Darling Buds of May by H.E. Bates.

Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin, with Lydia Page as Primrose, and Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Mariette Larkin in The Larkins? Sabrina Bartlett!

Sabrina Bartlett portrays Mariette Larkin in ITV1’s The Larkins.

Her character is described as “soulful, beautiful and lustrous”.

She is effortlessly cool and longs to launch into the big wide world.

Mariette shrugs off male admirers left, right and centre.

Sabrina says about her character Mariette: “Mariette has all these physical aspects of the character, like the horse riding, like the strawberry fields when she gets into a cat fight.

“She’s not afraid to speak her mind and she’s a robust girl who’s grown up lifting hay bales and mucking out the stables.”

She adds: “We encounter Mariette at a very interesting point in her life…

“She’s lived her whole life in this beautiful and very eccentric place where she knows everybody’s names, and I think she’s got to a point in her adolescence where she’s so hungry to discover herself.

“She lands the bombshell on Ma and Pop that she’s going to spread her wings and leave the nest.”

What has Mariette Larkin actress Sabrina Bartlett been in before?

Actress Sabrina Bartlett landed her first major role in The Passing Bells, a 2014 BBC One World War I television drama.

She went on to guest star as Quayle’s Ward in the Doctor Who episode, Robot of Sherwood.

She played the recurring roles of Sophia in Da Vinci’s Demons and Keren Smith in Poldark.

In 2016, Sabrina appeared in the sixth season finale of the HBO series Game of Thrones as a housemaid in the House Frey, then revealed to be Arya Stark in disguise.

She starred as Princess Isabella in the first season of Knightfall, and Abigail Turner in the 2019 third season of Victoria.

After that, in 2019, she began what is arguably her biggest role to date – as Siena Rosso in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

It is not yet known whether she will reprise her role for Bridgerton Season 2.

Sabrina Bartlett takes on the iconic role of Mariette Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

How old is Sabrina Bartlett? Where was she born?

Sabrina was born on September 12 1991 in Hammersmith, London.

She is currently 30 years of age.

Sabrina says: “I grew up in Kent riding horses with my big sister, so when I read the scripts of The Larkins I felt such a connection to the role and her environment.

“You know, riding horses and running around bare foot with my sister and auditioning for it and reading for the role I just felt I understood her world completely.

“And getting to do that on screen and being able to tell her story has been amazing.”

Does Mariette Larkin actress Sabrina Bartlett have a boyfriend?

Sabrina Bartlett was previously thought to be in a relationship with English actor Tom Greaves.

The actors shared photos of each other on social media in romantic poses.

However, all traces of Tom seem to have disappeared from her feed of late…

Who played Mariette Larkin in The Darling Buds of May?

Catherine Zeta-Jones played Mariette Larkin in The Darling Buds of May between 1991 and 1993.

The role catapulted the Welsh actress to fame in Hollywood, and she starred in the likes of The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment.

Now 52, Catherine’s most recent roles include Dr. Vivian Capshaw in Prodigal Son and Vicki Ellis in Queen America.

She is currently filming a new role as Morticia Addams in the upcoming series Wednesday.

The actress married film legend Michael Douglas in 2000, and they have two kids together.

The Larkins starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

