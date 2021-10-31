The Larkins star Joanna Scanlan’s breakdown and the ‘unconventional’ doctor’s advice that saved her

The Larkins star Joanna Scanlan once had a breakdown and a doctor told her she needed to return to acting or she’d be ill for the rest of her life.

The Larkins star was part of the legendary Footlights drama troupe when she was at Cambridge university, but got into directing and teaching in the 90s.

Opening up to The Irish Times earlier this year, she said she ended up having “this kind of mental breakdown”.

She said: “It was diagnosed as chronic fatigue. I basically just stopped functioning. And I was sent by the GP to the consultant physician at the local hospital.”

Joanna said the doctor asked her three questions.

Doctor told The Larkins star to act again

She said: “He checked out there was nothing wrong with me on the medical tests. And then he said to me, ‘What job do you do?’ I said I was teaching. He asked if that was what I was planning to do. I said, ‘No, I was hoping to be an actress’.”

The doctor then told her: “Right, okay, if you don’t go back to acting you’ll be ill for the rest of your life.”

Joanna then started pursuing acting and by 2005 she had parts in films such as A Little Trip To Heaven and Girl With A Pearl Earring under her belt.

That year she also landed the role of Terri Coverley in comedy The Thick Of It, a part she had until 2012.

Other television credits include Getting On, Doc Martin and Big School. Most recently, Joanna played DI Vivienne Deering in No Offence and Angela Griffiths in The Accident.

Joanna as Ma in The Larkins

The 60-year-old’s latest role is as Ma Larkin in The Larkins, which is a reboot of 90s hit The Darling Buds Of May.

She has previously said she adores the show and that the script is “a joy”.

“When we’re filming you’re in this kind of warm glow, you’re surrounded by the beautiful countryside, the way of life that is represented,” she said.

“The message is we could all live life a lot simpler, modern life is complicated.”

The Larkins airs at 8pm on ITV on Sunday (31 October).

