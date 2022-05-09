Ant and Dec won another BAFTA last night but viewers watching were left divided.

Saturday Night Takeaway was the winner of the Best Entertainment Pogramme yesterday – but not everyone was happy.

Ant and Dec won an award for Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: BAFTA / YouTube)

Ant and Dec at BAFTAs 2022

At last night’s BAFTAs ceremony, Ant and Dec won yet another huge award.

Their hit ITV show – Saturday Night Takeaway – took home the award for Best Entertainment Programme.

Read more: BGT stars Ant and Dec ‘worried the trust was gone’ over scandal that almost ended their career

It was up against Strictly Come Dancing, An Audience with Adele, and Life & Rhymes.

It is the fourth time the show has won the Best Entertainment Programme award.

Upon winning the award, the Geordie duo, as well as the crew of SNT, including Stephen Mulhern, took to the stage.

Saturday Night Takeaway won the award for the fourth time (Credit: BAFTA / YouTube)

Ant and Dec’s Bafta win

The award was the first of the ceremony, prompting Ant to say “what a great start to the night”.

“What a thrill,” Dec continued. “We were convinced we wouldn’t get it this year so we just came for a bit of a party. So this is wonderful.”

“Thank you guys,” Stephen said, butting in. “We’ll get to you, you dirty lobster,” Ant quipped as Stephen took a step back.

“This is a lovely cherry on the cake,” Dec continued.

“We love doing it [the show], we still love doing it, we’ve just completed a series there,” Ant said.

“It’s thanks to this fantastic production team,” he continued. “Everyone here deserves a round of applause. We love them.”

Viewers complained about the duo’s victory (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Whilst Ant and Dec were obviously happy that they’d won an award, not all viewers were! Some took to Twitter to complain about the fact that Ant and Dec seem to be always winning awards!

“How did Ant & Dec win another award? I just don’t get it sorry,” one viewer tweeted.

“Ant & Dec could disappear for 5 years and still win awards,” another said.

Read more: MAFS Australia: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

“Ant & Dec have won so many awards, I am surprised they have got a category named after them,” a third wrote.

“Oh ffs. Not Ant & Dec again,” another wrote.

However, some viewers were happy that the duo had come out on top!

“Bravo @antanddec, @StephenMulhern & the rest of the team at @itvtakeaway!! Series 17 gave a light in the dark times. I continue to love every episode, just brilliant entertainment. Here’s to many more series!” one viewer said.

Are you happy that Ant and Dec won? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.