‘Dizzy’ ITV viewers all have same complaint about episode 2 of The Ipcress File

The second episode of the new drama, The Ipcress File, aired on ITV last night (Sunday, March 13).

Whilst many seemed to be enjoying the show, a common complaint kept cropping up.

Joe Cole plays Harry Palmer, the role previously played by Michael Caine in 1965 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode 2 of ITV drama The Ipcress File?

The Ipcress File is a new thriller drama based on the novel of the same name by Len Deighton, which was first published back in 1962.

A film based on the novel was released back in 1965, starring Sir Michael Caine. It’s now been rebooted for modern audiences in a new six-part series for ITV.

The series, starring the likes of Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Tom Hollander (Rev), follows Harry Palmer, a British corporal, who becomes a spy to avoid prison time.

Last night’s episode saw Harry continue his mission to find the missing British nuclear scientist.

Even though a tip-off from Jean (Boynton) means Harry is closer to finding the truth, it also means that a door to an even more chilling mystery has been opened.

The camera angles were leaving viewers ‘dizzy’ (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the ITV drama?

The Ipcress File has thrilled many, however, the same complaint seems to keep cropping up with some viewers.

Some viewers aren’t fans of the way the show has been directed, and find the Dutch Angles used by the director to be dizzying.

“#Ipcressfile is making me dizzy. Why are all the angles shot wonky?” one viewer asked.

“I’m loving #Ipcressfile and I love a Dutch angle, but this is getting ridiculous. I’m getting dizzy,” another grumbled.

“#IpcressFile not as bad as some reviews. But for the love of anything you hold dear level up the camera angles FFS. There is such a thing as over doing it,” a third wrote.

One tweeted: “Feeling dizzy, camera angles.”

The camera angles didn’t bother some though!

“Blimey, all the comments about camera angles and they didn’t register with me,” one viewer said.

“I know lots of people are grumbling about the #dutchtilt camera angles, but I really quite like them,” another tweeted.

Viewers are enjoying the new ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

What else was said about The Ipcress File?

Elsewhere, plenty of viewers were keen to share how much they were enjoying the show on Twitter after last night’s episode!

“#Ipcressfile stylish, funny, well filmed, and fast-paced. Loving it!” one viewer wrote.

“#Ipcressfile is superb, best drama I’ve seen in a while. Brilliant cast helps of course,” another said.

“Episode 2 of the #Ipcressfile is brilliant. Great back story to Palmer. Loving the 60s look & and political tension,” a third tweeted.

“A cracking adaptation of a great book. This is the quality drama we need. Stylish, great acting and 60s England swinging like a pendelum do. You’ve got to follow this up with another series,” another wrote.

However, some weren’t as convinced. “Liked it last week but starting to get boring. Looking for a defector that’s all I know. Not much of a story,” one viewer grumbled.

“I know I’m on my own here but after 2nd episode I still can’t get into it,” another said.

The Ipcress File continues Sunday, March 20 at 9pm 0n ITV and ITV Hub.

