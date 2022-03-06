Joe Cole is one of the UK’s most promising rising stars right now, and he’s bagged the lead role in ITV’s The Ipcress File.

The actor came to fame in Peaky Blinders and he’ll go head to head with his old co-stars on Sundays.

He’ll even be in a ratings battle with his own brother – who also stars in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

So how old is Joe Cole? Does he have a girlfriend, and who is his famous brother?

Here’s everything you need to know in our in-depth profile!

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer (centre), with co-stars Tom Hollander as Dalby and Lucy Boynton as Jean (Credit: ITV1)

Who does Joe Cole play in The Ipcress File?

Joe Cole portrays iconic fictional character Harry Palmer in the new spy thriller The Ipcress File on ITV1.

Michael Caine previously played the “anti-Bond” character of Harry in the 1965 film of the same name.

The story, based on the popular Len Deighton novel, has now been adapted into a six-part series for ITV.

Joe Cole’s Harry Palmer is proudly working class – a heroic teenage soldier turned amoral West Berlin black-market hustler.

Tommy Shelby would be proud!

The events of The Ipcress File begin in 1962 London.

British Army corporal Harry Palmer is released from military prison under orders from secret British intelligence officer Dalby.

Dalby, played by Tom Hollander, believes Harry has the right skills to become a spy and find a high-ranking scientist who has been kidnapped.

The Cold War spy thriller is critical to the creation of a new bomb to scare the Soviet Union.

What has Joe Cole starred in before?

Joe Cole has been on our TV screens ever since 2010, when he first appeared as Leo Cooper in an episode of The Bill.

He went on to play Shaun Jackson in two episodes of Holby City, and Jordan in Come Fly with Me.

In 2011, he portrayed Alan Stewart in Injustice, and a year later played Luke in Skins.

However, it was his role in four series of Peaky Blinders that shot him to fame.

After leaving the cast of Peaky Blinders in 2017, Joe’s career has continued upwards.

On 2018, Joe Cole received Best Actor at BIFAs 2018 for A Prayer Before Dawn.

He played Frank in Black Mirror, Ed in the British film Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, and Charlie in Pure.

In 2020, he portrayed Sean Wallace in the Sky Original drama Gangs of London, which is due to return for a second series any day now.

Joe can currently be seen as Iver Iversen in the Netflix film Against the Ice, as well as his role as Harry Palmer in ITV1’s The Ipcress File.

Joe Cole stars as Sean Wallace in the Gangs of London ensemble cast (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Who did Joe Cole play in Peaky Blinders?

Actor Joe Cole portrayed John Shelby from series one to series four of Peaky Blinders.

He was part of the original cast and portrayed the younger brother of Tommy Shelby.

WWI veteran John was a high-ranking member of the Peaky Blinders and helped to run the books at the firm.

However, after marrying gypsy Esme Lee, he gradually stepped away from the family business and eventually settled in a remote country farmhouse.

Tragically, Italian assassins murdered him in episode two of series four in 2017.

John received the ‘Black Hand’ from the Changretta family, and was ambushed on his porch by a section of Changretta mobsters wielding automatic weapons.

John pushed Esme indoors and fired his rifle at the enemies, but both he and Michael Gray are ultimately gunned down.

Michael is severely injured, but John is shot dead by a dozen bullets.

Why did The Ipcress File actor Joe Cole leave Peaky Blinders?

Talking about his decision to leave Peaky Blinders, Joe has said it felt like the right time.

He said: “I had other projects on and I felt it was the right time to go, really.

“So it was just a case of feeling like letting some of the other characters grow.”

He explained that he’d discussed his character’s storyline with writer Steven Knight, adding: “We spoke about it a bit and, because I wasn’t able to commit too much of my time, they said it would probably be right for the character to die.

“And I said ‘Well yeah, let’s do it then’.

“I think you need a final point on it – a satisfactory exit – and I don’t think a satisfactory exit is to leave and go farm chickens in the countryside .

“So that was the decision and one I was happy with.”

Talking to Digital Spy, Joe elaborated by saying: “For me, it was a no-brainer.

“I was missing out on some stuff, and I felt like I had exhausted this character.

“People used to come up to me and go, ‘You’re that bloke from Peaky Blinders,’ but I’m thinking, ‘My best work is in other stuff.’ There’s more to me than this.”

Joe Cole as John Shelby in Peaky Blinders (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Joe Cole?

Joe Cole was born on November 28 1988.

He is currently 33 years of age.

Joe has been on our TV screens since he was about 22.

His acting career began when he was accepted into the National Youth Theatre.

Where is Joe Cole from? Where was he born?

Unlike his Peaky Blinders character, Joe was NOT born in Birmingham.

In fact, Joe was born and raised in Kingston upon Thames, London.

He attended Hollyfield Secondary School in Surbiton.

So his real accent is more Harry Palmer, than John Shelby!

Joe Cole and Finn Cole starring together in Peaky Blinders series four (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Joe Cole’s brother?

Joe Cole is the oldest of five boys.

His younger brother Finn Cole is also an actor and co-starred alongside him in Peaky Blinders.

Fans of the show will know that Finn Cole currently portrays Michael Gray in the BBC drama.

Finn started acting not long after his older brother Joe.

However, Finn did not join the cast of Peaky Blinders until series two in 2014.

Of course, Finn’s character Michael Gray is the son of Aunt Polly, so John’s on-screen cousin.

In subsequent series, Michael has become Tommy Shelby’s enemy and has vowed to kill him.

Finn has also starred in the TV series Animal Kingdom, the film Fast & Furious 9, and Dreamland opposite Margot Robbie.

Not bad for a 26 year old!

Joe and Finn’s ‘rival’ shows The Ipcress File and Peaky Blinders will be going to head to head on Sundays.

Joking about the clash on The One Show, Joe said: “Yeah… Actually this is my opportunity now, where’s the camera?

“Mum and dad, if you’re watching: The Ipcress File, ITV, 9pm. There we go.”

Joe Cole girlfriend – is he dating?

Joe Cole is believed to be single, and has not been linked to anyone publicly.

There’s no sign of any love interest in his official Instagram account or on Twitter.

It seems like he’s either very secretive about his relationships, or lets his characters get all the action!

On screen, he has been linked to some of showbiz’s most beautiful actress, including Callie Hernandez, and Lucy Boynton.

Joe Cole stars in The Ipcress File, currently airing on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

