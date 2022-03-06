The Ipcress File episode one: Slick spy thriller left us with so many questions!

TV thrillers are supposed to make you want more – and episode one of The Ipcress File definitely does that.

The first of a six-part series introduced us to iconic fictional character Harry Palmer.

Harry first appeared in Len Deighton’s book The Ipcress File in 1962, and was bought to life by actor Michael Caine in the 1965 film of the same name.

Now, former Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole takes on the role for ITV’s adaptation.

And the slick spy thriller is perfect Sunday night viewing.

The Ipcress File episode one left us with so many questions which we want answering when we tune in next week…

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer, with co-stars Tom Hollander as Dalby and Lucy Boynton as Jean (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Here are the top TV dramas you’ll be watching in 2022

The Ipcress File episode one – a review

We met Harry Palmer in West Berlin in 1963, where he was flogging whiskey from the back of a lorry.

You’d be forgiven for thinking actor Joe Cole was back in Peaky Blinders working for the Shelby family business again!

But, no, he was selling military goods for profit.

Sadly for him and his little illegal sideline, Harry was caught and sent to Colchester Military Prison for eight years.

Until, that is, a prominent professor was abducted and Harry seemed to have the only link to the kidnappers.

British Intelligence, led by the excellent Tom Hollander as Major Dalby, got Harry out of jail, took him back to Berlin, and put Professor Dawson’s life in his hands…

Yes, it is quite frankly a preposterous premise.

But aren’t Sunday nights for suspending disbelief and being carried away to another time and place?

It seemed to work for Trigger Point!

And the cast of The Ipcress File elevates it from the average, to the engrossing.

Questions we have after watching – who has Professor Dawson and why?

The Ipcress File episode one left us with tonnes of questions.

By the end of the first part, we barely had a Scooby Doo of what was going on!

Harry believed he’d tracked down Professor Dawson with the help of dodgy mercenary ‘Housemartin’.

He paid 20,000 dollars for the exchange.

However, an armed nurse arrived and shot the ‘Professor’ dead.

Harry narrowly escaped with his life.

But we’re pretty sure that was NOT Professor Dawson.

Instead Harry was tricked.

So where is the professor, and who has him?

We know he designs nuclear bombs, so he could be very dangerous in the wrong hands!

Joe Cole as Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File (Credit: ITV)

Read more: REVIEW: Peaky Blinders series six starts with a devastating goodbye to Aunt Polly

What IS the Ipcress File? What does Ipcress stand for?

I.P.C.R.E.S.S. stands for Induction of Psychoneuroses by Conditioned Reflex under strESS.

This hasn’t yet been explained in the series so far.

In 1992, author Len Deighton revealed that the inspiration to write the novel came from his real-life neighbour Anna Wolkoff.

She was a Russian immigrant who collaborated with a cipher clerk from the American embassy to spy for Germany in World War II.

Len Deighton’s mother cooked for Wolkoff’s dinner parties and he said that he “vividly” remembered when British MI5 agents came to arrest her.

He said: “The experience was a major factor in my decision to write a spy story at my first attempt at fiction.”

The plot involves mind control, and the acronym IPCRESS of the title means “induction of psycho-neuroses by conditioned reflex under stress.

The Ipcress File episode one: Will there be romance between Harry and Jean?

Lucy Boynton stars as Jean Courtney in The Ipcress File.

From episode one, it’s clear she’s intelligent, brave and worth more than her fiancé thinks…

We also detected a hint of chemistry between working class Harry, and the classy Jean.

Is there romance on the cards?

We do hope so!

Business or pleasure for Jean and Harry? (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Harry and Deborah?

In episode one of The Ipcress File, we learnt that Harry is estranged from his wife Deborah (Tamla Kari).

She visited him in prison because she wants a divorce.

Deborah has moved on and wants to marry again.

We also discovered that Deborah was pregnant when Harry left for Korea.

There’s tragedy in their relationship, which might explain what Harry is trying to escape from.

The Ipcress File episode one: Why was Harry heading for Geneva?

After Major Dalby released Harry from prison, Harry tried to do a runner.

His colleague Frau Stuten (Anna Schumacher) gave him a fake passport so he could flee the country.

However, Major Dalby caught him and scuppered his plans.

But why was Harry heading to Geneva? Is there something or someone waiting there for him?

At the end of episode one of The Ipcress File, Harry was seen on a bus heading who knows where.

But something tells us Major Dalby won’t take long to track him down again!

And there’s obviously a reason why Harry kept the broken cup – is it for DNA?

Tom Hollander as Major Dalby in The Ipcress File episode one (Credit: ITV1)

The Ipcress File episode one: What’s in Harry’s briefcase?

Harry’s “life savings” are said to be in his brief case.

He also told Major Dalby that the items in the case had “sentimental value”.

So what is in the briefcase and do the contents hold the key to Harry Palmer?

Is there something suss about Paul Maddox?

At first we thought Paul Maddox, played by Ashley Thomas, was just a handsome CIA officer with a smart tongue.

But, as the episode went on, we began to suspect he’s not as trustworthy as he first seemed.

Whose side is he on? Does he have another agenda?

And why was he spying on Jean and Dalby at the end of the episode?

Is he the reason Harry’s deal ended in blood shed?

The Ipcress File continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

What did you think of The Ipcress File episode one? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.