Gaynor Faye returns to acting for first time since tragic death of her mum Kay Mellor

Channel 5 has announced brand new thriller The Inheritance, which sees Gaynor Faye’s return to acting for the first time since the tragic death of her mum Kay Mellor.

The actress, 51, will star in the upcoming thriller, which has just started filming in Ireland.

And she’ll be in very good company as the cast is pretty awesome!

Here’s everything we know so far about Gaynor Faye’s new role in C5’s The Inheritance.

Gaynor Faye and her mum Kay Mellor appeared on Loose Women together in 2020 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What is The Inheritance on Channel 5 about?

Channel 5 has announced that Gaynor Faye has joined the cast of The Inheritance on Channel 5.

The thriller will follow three siblings, Daniel, Sian and Chloe, who are left reeling after the unexpected death of their father.

When they discover they’ve not been left anything in the will, they embark on a dangerous journey to find out whether his death was truly a tragic accident, or whether it was in fact murder.

C5 tells us: “Secrets are exploded, relationships ripped apart, and lives lost as they try desperately to claw back their inheritance and make sense of what is happening around them, asking is blood really thicker than water?”

Sounds like a similar theme to huge HBO hit Succession… We can’t wait!

ITVX recently explored the theme of inheritance in its drama Riches, too.

It’s a subject rich (pardon the pun) with possibilities!

Gaynor Faye joins the cast

Gaynor Faye will play a grieving daughter in the cast of The Inheritance on Channel 5.

Sadly, it’s a subject she knows all about.

Gaynor’s famous mum Kay Mellor died on May 15, 2022.

She was 71.

Writer Kay was well known for creating TV shows including Fat Friends, Playing the Field, The Chase, and Children’s Ward – many of which daughter Gaynor starred in.

Of course, Gaynor is probably best known for her long-running performance as Megan Macey in Emmerdale.

The Inheritance on Channel 5 marks Gaynor’s return to acting after her mum’s death.

Her last role was as Cheryl in 2020’s The Syndicate, penned by her late mum.

Pauline McLynn will star in The Inheritance (Credit: Channel 5)

Who else is in the cast of The Inheritance on Channel 5?

The cast of The Inheritance is pretty impressive.

Gaynor Faye, Robert James-Collier, and Jemima Rooper play the siblings ripped apart after the death of their dad.

Jemina Rooper has played George in The Famous Five, Nicki Sutton in As If, Thelma in Hex, and the lead role in mini-series Lost in Austen.

Coronation Street fans will know Robert James-Collier as Liam Connor in the ITV soap.

He’s also played Thomas Barrow in Downton Abbey, and Martin Evershed in Ackley Bridge.

Gavin & Stacey actor Larry Lamb plays the dad Dennis, while Father Ted legend Pauline McLynn will star in an as yet undisclosed role.

Meanwhile, former Miss Moneypenny Samantha Bond plays Susan, and Inspector Morse’s Kevin Whately will portray Michael.

Good Morning Britain‘s Adil Ray also appears!

Not THAT is a cast to have faith in.

When will The Inheritance start on Channel 5?

Channel 5 has only just announced that the thriller is going ahead.

That means they are still in the early stages of production.

In fact, filming for the series begins on Monday, January 30, 2023 on location in Ireland.

But Commissioning Editor Paul Testar reveals we can expect it to air sometime in 2023.

He said: “With an exceptional ensemble cast, The Inheritance is a brilliant addition to the channel’s ever-expanding drama slate and will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

“I’m looking forward to seeing it air later on this year.”

Kevin Whately will star in The Inheritance (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes will The Inheritance on Channel 5 be?

The primetime thriller will be four episodes long.

Each instalment will be one hour long.

Who wrote it?

BAFTA nominated Aschlin Ditta penned Channel 5’s The Inheritance.

We’re in good hands, as the British TV screenwriter has previously written for Doc Martin, and The Catherine Tate Show.

Rebellion director Aku Louhimies is also on board.

The Inheritance will air on Channel 5 later in 2023.

