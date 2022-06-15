Kay Mellor speaking on Loose Women and Gaynor Faye smiling
Gaynor Faye breaks silence on Kay Mellor’s death as family promise poignant tribute

Kay sadly died last month

By Rebecca Carter
Gaynor Faye has broken her silence on mum Kay Mellor’s death as the family made a poignant vow.

Screenwriter and director Kay sadly died in May at the age of 71.

Her husband Anthony and her children – Gaynor and Yvonne – have now released a statement.

Kay Mellor and Gaynor Faye on Loose Women
Gaynor and her family paid tribute to Kay in a statement (Credit: ITV)

Gaynor Faye on Kay Mellor’s death

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Kay’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful words, messages and tributes for Kay who was laid to rest on Tuesday.

“We would also like to say thank you for respecting our privacy at this very sad time.

“We are heartbroken and miss her terribly, but we hope to continue her legacy through Rollem [her production company].”

Kay Mellor speaking on Loose Women
Kay sadly died in May aged 71 (Credit: ITV)

They continued: “Kay was committed to getting new writers’ voices on screen and the team at Rollem, which Kay put together and nurtured, will continue her work.”

The family added that a memorial event will take place later this year to honour Kay.

It comes after Kay died in May aged 71.

The star was known for writing the ITV series Fat Friends as well as drama The Syndicate.

A statement read at the time: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.

“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary.

“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”

The BBC paid tribute to Kay as Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, called her an “outstanding writer”.

Kay Mellor death

In addition, she added: “She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”

