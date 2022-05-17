Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor has died at the age of 71 as tributes have poured in for her online.

The screenwriter and director passed away on Sunday (May 15), her TV production company Rollem Productions confirmed in a statement.

She was known for writing the ITV series Fat Friends as well as drama The Syndicate.

Kay also worked on ITV soap Coronation Street.

Kay Mellor dies at 71

The statement from Kay’s production company read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.

