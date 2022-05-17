Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor has died at the age of 71 as tributes have poured in for her online.
The screenwriter and director passed away on Sunday (May 15), her TV production company Rollem Productions confirmed in a statement.
She was known for writing the ITV series Fat Friends as well as drama The Syndicate.
Kay also worked on ITV soap Coronation Street.
Kay Mellor dies at 71
The statement from Kay’s production company read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely and sudden passing of our beloved friend, mentor and colleague Kay Mellor on Sunday 15 May 2022.
Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?
“We have lost a phenomenal talent and a true luminary.
“We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and friends at this time.”
Tributes have began pouring in for Kay, who is the mother of Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye.
Charlotte Moore, BBC’s chief content officer, said in a statement: “Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas.
“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.
“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”
“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best loved television dramas.”
Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer, pays tribute to Kay Mellor. pic.twitter.com/3ZOSqk3heA
— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 17, 2022
Kay Mellor tributes
Meanwhile, fans have paid tribute on Twitter.
One person said: “Sad news about Kay Mellor one of my favourite writers wrote some brilliant things she will be missed.”
Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?
In addition, another wrote: “So sad to hear that Kay Mellor has died. She was a great writer and I loved all her TV shows.”
Meanwhile, Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley tweeted: “DEAREST KAY. REST IN PEACE… what a massive shock to hear this news, you have been taken far far far to young.
“You were the best boss to work for, you embraced all that is good about our industry, believing in talent.”
Leave your tributes to Kay on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.