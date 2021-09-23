The Hairy Bikers Go North: Dave Myers had a very surprising career before fame beckoned

The Hairy Bikers Go North starts tonight featuring biker-chefs Dave Myers and Simon King.

The pair will travel around northern England to rediscover their roots.

Dave Myers and Si King have been known as The Hairy Bikers for 15 year now.

But one of them – Dave! – has a VERY surprising previous job.

Who is Dave Myers?

Dave Myers was born and raised in the northwest of England in Barrow-in-Furness.

He went to Barrow-in-Furness Grammar School for Boys and had a passion for art.

Dave went on to earn a fine art degree at Goldsmith’s University in London and a master’s degree in art history.

This month he celebrated his 64th birthday with his family.

Is Dave Myers married?

Dave Myers married Liliana Orzac, a fashion designer, in his home town of Barrow-in-Furness in 2011.

They met in 2005 when he and Si King were filming in Romania, and she was the manager of their hotel.

Dave later told The Mirror “It was love, or lust, at first sight, but probably not on her part!

“We became pen pals and love grew from there.”

But he never actually proposed properly, he admitted last year in the Express.

“I never proposed, she’s still waiting!” he said.

“There was all this kerfuffle about papers so we talked about it and decided we should get married to secure the relationship.

“We were dead sure it was right and her mum and dad were coming over so we did it.

“We did end up having 400 people there. It was an epic. It was off the cuff, it just grew.”

Is Dave Myers a vegetarian now?

When the Hairy Bikers debuted in 2005 they were very carnivorous.

Last year they released their 22nd cookbook, Veggie Feasts, and previously released The Hairy Bikers Go Veggie.

Veggie Feasts also includes some vegan recipes, but they assured fans they’re not entirely off meat.

Dave said both he and Si have vegetarians and vegans in their families.

He said “It ticks a lot of boxes and we’ve been growing a lot of veggies as well.

“The reality is that we come from a generation where meat wasn’t available all the time, and nor did we feel entitled to eat it all the time.

“Now, because of the policies that we’ve adopted internationally over the years there is this sense of entitlement that you should eat it every day.

“Well, we shouldn’t. Because that’s what’s killing our planet, there’s just no two ways about it.”

What did Dave Myers do before The Hairy Bikers?

Dave Myers obviously has creative juices running through his veins.

He put his art education to great use – by becoming a make-up artist who specialised in prosthetics.

He has a string of credits to his name both in TV and movies, including Prime Suspect and The Forsythe Saga.

Dave Myers and Si King met when on the set of a show called The Gambling Man in 1995, when Si was a producer.

What can viewers expect in The Hairy Bikes Go North?

The new show is an eight-part series which will see them return to their own roots and explore what the north has to offer.

Tonight’s episode sees them visit Lancashire.

Other places on their list of northern highlights include Yorkshire, The Peak District, Cumbria, Northumberland and Newcastle.

Along the way Dave and Si visit producers revolutionising the food industry.

The Hairy Bikers Go North airs on BBC2 tonight at 8pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

