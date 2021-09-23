Hairy Bikers star Si King ‘splits from fiancée’ after planning to marry this year

Hairy Bikers star Si King has reportedly split from his fiancée Michele Cranston.

Hairy Bikers Go North star Si, 54, who proposed to Michele in 2019, is thought to have called time on their relationship.

The pair had been planning to tie the knot this year.

Back in 2019, the Hairy Biker opened up about the moment he decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to his Aussie girlfriend.

The Hairy Bikers star Si King (left) has reportedly split from his partner (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hairy Bikers star Simon King splits from his fiancée

He told The Mirror at the time: “I got down on one knee on the Sonoma Coast – over the Pacific with the waves crashing down.

“It was very romantic but it almost killed us because it was getting dark. We get married in 2021 and I’ll be commuting from Australia for work, so that’ll be interesting.

Read more: How much weight have The Hairy Bikers lost? Back on TV with Northern Exposure

“It’s been a long-distance relationship for a very long time now so we’ll be seeing a lot more of each other.”

Meanwhile, Si also confessed that it had been hard dating someone who lives on the other side of the world.

“Tell me about it. It’s a long journey,” he told Mail Online. “If you’re going to fall in love, don’t fall in love with someone in Australia!”

While the reason behind their reported split hasn’t been revealed, Simon previously blamed the breakdown of his last marriage on his hectic work schedule.

“We lost each other,” he said in 2016. “Jane was focused on the family and I was focused on work.”

Si blamed the end of his previous marriage on his work schedule (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are the Hairy Bikers?

The Hairy Bikers have become two beloved TV personalities and bestselling cooking authors.

Simon and his fellow Hairy Biker, David Myers, have been pals for years.

They are famous for their love of motorbikes, beards and all things food.

Read more: Hairy Bikers viewers ‘violated’ as Si King and Dave Myers strip naked on Northern Exposure

Si with his Hairy Bikers co-star Dave (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Both have backgrounds in television production and have since become famous for their on-screen bond.

Meanwhile, Si recently embarked on a weight loss journey, and he revealed that he’s lost over three stone.

Sharing how he made the change, he said on This Morning previously: “It’s not rocket science, it’s not about massive changes. However, with lots of small changes you develop momentum, you can see the difference.

“It’s about being knowledgeable and making choices and changing the relationship you have with the food you eat.”

ED! has contacted reps for Si for comment on this story.

Meanwhile, are you a Hairy Bikers fan? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.