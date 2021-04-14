The Great British Sewing Bee returns with a brand new seventh series on BBC One this week (Wednesday April 14 2021), so who are The Great British Sewing Bee judges?

How many episodes is the series, and what do the contestants win?

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, hosted by Joe Lycett.

Host Joe Lycett with the judges – but who are The Great British Sewing Bee judges? (Credit: BBC One)

The Great British Sewing Bee series seven: what’s it about?

The sewing competition sees 12 keen amateurs take part in three challenges.

Each item will be judged by Savile Row tailor Patrick Grant and fashion designer Esme Young.

The sewers start with the pattern challenge, in which they must create the simple, clean lines of the classic sleeveless blouse called a ‘shell top’.

For the transformation challenge, they must turn old T-shirts into completely new garments for men, women or children – in just 90 minutes!

In the made-to-measure, mannequins are replaced with real-life models to produce a well-fitting buffet dress.

Each episode, one contestant will consequently win garment of the week and stay in the competition.

Joe Lycett presents.

How many series have there been of The Great British Sewing Bee?

There have been six series of The Great British Sewing Bee so far.

The first ever series started in 2013, as a spin-off from the popular BBC series The Great British Bake Off.

The new series is the seventh run.

Claudia Winkleman previously hosted the show, before being replaced by Joe Lycett.

May Martin and Patrick Grant were the original judges.

The Great British Sewing Bee contestants – Adam, Lawratu, Julie, Cathryn, Damien, Farie, Andrew, Rebecca, Jean, Adeena, Raph, Serena (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is the seventh series?

The seventh series of The Great British Sewing Bee is 10 episodes.

As it starts on Wednesday April 14 2021, the final is due to air on Wednesday June 16 2021.

This is subject to any schedule changes.

How can I watch it?

The Great British Sewing Bee begins on Wednesday April 14 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

It will be available to watch immediately after on BBC iPlayer.

The Christmas and New Year specials of the show are also still available to watch online.

Jean shows her ideas to Patrick Grant and Esme Young (Credit: BBC One)

Great British Sewing Bee judges: Who is Patrick Grant?

Patrick, 48, is a regular on television and radio as a commentator on the British fashion, clothing and textile industries.

He joined the cast of The Great British Sewing Bee in 2013 and remains the only original member.

He earned a 2017 National Television Awards nomination for his part in the show.

Patrick’s career in fashion has spanned nearly two decades.

In 2005, after leaving a career in engineering, he took over as Director at Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons.

In December 2010, he won the Menswear Designer of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards.

Five years later, he was awarded the BFC/ GQ Designer Menswear Fund – both for his work on menswear brand E. Tautz, which he re-launched in 2009.

Great British Sewing Bee judges: Who is Esme Young?

Esme, 72, joined the show in 2016, after replacing WI tutor May Martin.

First of all, Esme opened a London-based shop called Swanky Modes in the 70s.

Its clothes appeared in magazines and newspapers including Vogue, ID, The Face, Interview, The Sunday Times and the V&A Little Black Dress Book.

Swanky Modes’ clothing was photographed by renowned photographers such as Helmut Newton, David Bailey, Nick Knight, John Swannell and Neil Kirk.

The shop is iconic and counts many celebs, including Grace Jones, among its clientele.

Esme has made costumes for films including The Beach, Bridget Jones’ Diary, and Trainspotting.

Finally, she currently teaches at Central St Martins, where she studied as a student.

Joe Lycett hosts The Great British Sewing Bee series seven (Credit: BBC One)

Who hosts The Great British Sewing Bee?

Comedian Joe Lycett, 32, hosts the show, and has done since he replaced Claudia Winkleman in 2019.

He has hosted Live at the Apollo, The One Show and Sunday Brunch, and appeared on a range of panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You?, Taskmaster and Roast Battle.

He hosts BBC Radio 4’s It’s Not What You Know and created Joe Lycett’s Obsessions for the same station.

In 2016, he released his debut book, Parsnips, Buttered.

As well as hosting The Great British Sewing Bee, Joe fronts BBC One Saturday night show The Time It Takes, and delivers consumer justice in Channel 4 series Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

How many contestants take part and what do they win?

There are 12 amateurs who compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

The winner receives a trophy, but there’s no cash prize.

Winners have the accolade of being named The Great British Sewing Bee champion, as well as raising their profile.

Patrick Grant told the Telegraph: “It’s not about the prize. It’s about the enormous honour of being crowned the champion.”

Where is it filmed?

The Great British Sewing Bee has changed location for series seven.

It now comes from its new home on Trinity Buoy Wharf in east London.

It was previously filmed at Metropolitan Wharf in London.

The cast filmed in a Covid-secure bubble.

The Great British Sewing Been begins on Wednesday April 14 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

