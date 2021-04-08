Tej Lalvani has the power to make or break dreams in Dragons’ Den, as the series continues on BBC One – but what’s his net worth?

How did he make his millions and is he married?

Here’s everything you need to know about the second youngest Dragon and his career so far.

Tej Lalvani makes up one fifth of the Dragons’ Den fiercesome team (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Tej Lalvani and how did he get rich?

Tej Lalvani is the CEO of Vitabiotics, the largest vitamin company in the UK with a current group turnover of over £300 million a year.

The company was founded in 1971 by his scientist father Professor Kartar Lalvani who remains the company’s Chairman.

Tej has grown the business over the past 20 years, making it one of the leading nutrition companies in the UK.

Vitabiotics produces brands including Wellwoman, Perfectil and Pregnacare.

Tej has said: “I’ve been fortunate growing up with an entrepreneurial family.

“My father and his brothers have also got their businesses. So as a kid growing up, I was exposed to that. […]

“I started way back then driving forklifts and working the warehouse, and going to every single department.

“So it was a real experience in seeing how I could improve areas within the company up until running it.”

He joined Dragons’ Den in series 15 in 2017, when newcomer Steve Parish unexpectedly quit the show.

What’s his net worth?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List in May 2019, Tej has a net worth of £390 million.

So far, Tej has invested £1,897,666.00 in the Den, including vitamin infused tea T Plus Drinks, online greetings cards Thortful, energy saving provider Look After My Bills and male make-up War Paint.

Tej Lalvani strikes his best Blue Steel pose on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

How old is Tej Lalvani from Dragons’ Den?

Tej was born on July 13 1974.

He is currently 46 years old, the second youngest Dragon after Sara Davies who is 36.

Is Tej married and does he have children?

Tej married Tara Ruby in London in 2011.

The ceremony was followed by a lavish pre-wedding reception held at the Natural History Museum.

The couple jetted off across the globe for a lengthy honeymoon, including week-long stints in the Maldives, as well as Malaysia and Japan.

Tej and Tara run a property investment business together in London.

They have two children and live in London.

Tej and Peter enjoy a bit of banter on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Where is Dragons’ Den star Tej Lalvani from?

Tej grew up in Bangalore, Karnataka, Southern India.

He spent his childhood between India and the UK before settling in London when he was 16.

The budding businessman graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Westminster Business School at the University of Westminster in 1996.

He immediately started his career working in the warehouse of his father’s company Vitabiotics, before succeeding him as CEO.

Why is Tej leaving Dragons’ Den?

In January 2021, Tej Lalvani announced his departure from the show.

The current 18th series will be his final one.

Tej wants to devote more time to his business interests.

He said ahead of the 18th series: “I’m truly excited for the upcoming series of Dragons’ Den, which looks set to be one of the best.

“However after an incredibly enjoyable four years as a Dragon I have decided that this next series will be my last.”

Sarah Clay, the BBC’s Commissioning Editor for Entertainment, said: “We’ll be very sorry to see Tej go as he’s one of the shrewdest and coolest Dragons ever to grace the Den.”

Tej Lalvani and wife Tara attend the TV Choice Awards in Mayfair (Credit: Splash)

Dragons’ Den series 18

A record £2million is invested on the new series – with 36 deals signed, despite the pandemic.

Pitches in episode two (Thursday April 08 2021) include a pair of university graduates hoping to impress the Dragons with their organic superfood powders.

A low-calorie craft lager business brews up trouble over its high valuation, and a dental-minded duo demonstrate their plaque-detecting app.

There’s also a heartfelt pitch from an entrepreneur hoping to up-scale her range of afro and curly hair products.

Tej Lalvani, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman complete the line-up of Dragons, while Evan Davies hosts.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday April 08 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

