The Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood divides viewers with Maggie criticism

Maggie lived to fight another day

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Great British Bake Off viewers weren’t happy with judge Paul Hollywood last night (Tuesday September 28) after he reduced contestant Maggie to tears.

The 55-year-old told Maggie she “could do better” after judging her showstopper.

However, as Maggie shed a tear at the criticism, her army of online fans branded Paul “too harsh” and warned him to back off.

Maggie on Great British Bake Off was reduced to tears after Paul Hollywood criticism
Maggie got emotional last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off

It was biscuit week in the tent and contestants were tasked with making brandy snaps, homemade Jammie Dodgers and a showstopper that tested their skills to the max.

They were asked to build a 3D biscuit replica of their favourite childhood toy.

While others constructed biscuit horses, a windmill and an aeroplane, Maggie opted for a beach playset.

“For me, it’s a bit basic,” Paul said and continued by saying that the design needed to be more elaborate.

“If you were looking at a traditional school report, it would say ‘needs to try harder’.”

Paul Hollywood was stern with Maggie on Great British Bake Off
Paul didn’t take any prisoners (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off 2021

Maggie shed a tear outside the tent.

“I would give anything to stay here another week,” she said.

“It’s quite silly really. When I’ve watched people cry before on Bake Off I’ve felt, ‘for goodness sake, it’s only cake’.

“And suddenly, it’s all change. But everybody’s so much more skillful. So we’ll see.”

Thankfully for Maggie, she was saved and Jairzeno went home.

How did viewers react to Paul’s critique?

Paul’s firm-but-fair criticism of Maggie’s showstopper did not go down well with viewers, who formed a protective ring around Maggie.

One wrote on Twitter: “@PaulHollywood you and I are gonna have a problem if you ever tell Maggie to ‘try harder’ again xoxo.”

Another said: “Reinstalled the bird app because Paul Hollywood went too harsh on our queen Maggie and I’m [bleep] about it. #GBBO.”

A third commented: “I’m all for constructive criticism where it will be helpful and given in good humour but sometimes some comments are just unnecessary (I’m looking at you Paul….) #Maggie #GBBO.”

Another added: “A bit harsh.”

Finally, one viewer wrote: “Ah Maggie, Paul telling her if it was a school report it would read must try harder. Just wanted to tell him to leave her alone.”

However, others agreed with Paul’s comments about Maggie’s creation.

One said, “Maggie’s creation was so basic,” while another added: “Everyone’s biscuit toy pieces are so extravagant but Maggie’s just made a basic gingerbread house.”

