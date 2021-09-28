GBBO: Crystelle likened to Konnie Huq as fans reveal contestants’ celebrity lookalikes

The Great British Bake Off is back for another series on Channel 4 – and the contestants’ celebrity lookalikes are already rolling in!

When GBBO returned last week everyone likened contestant Maggie to host Prue Leith.

Social media is cooking up a storm with some more separated at birth type suggestions.

And some are not they’re not as half-baked as you might think.

Bake Off contestant Crystelle joined the iconic tent last week (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off contestants: Crystelle or Konnie Huq?

Crystelle has won an army of fans for her floral Bouq-cake creation and her anti-gravity showstopper.

She’s also caught the eye of plenty of viewers for her looks.

One said: “Crystelle literally looks like a Disney princess.”

While another Tweeted: “God I wish I was as beautiful as Crystelle,” and someone else called her a “natural beauty.”

We think she looks remarkably similar to former Blue Peter presenter and fellow stunner, Konnie Huq.

Guiseppe looks very similar to Peter Capaldi (Credit: Channel 4/SplashNews.com)

Guiseppe or Peter Capaldi?

Italian baker Giuseppe has had more tweets about his ever-twitching eyebrows than his orange and almond mini rolls.

His Jack and the Beanstalk cake also won rave reviews.

Guiseppe has been likened to Doctor Who’s 12th incarnation, Peter Capaldi.

He’s also been compared to American musician Frank Zappa.

Scottish actor Capaldi doesn’t have the same dancing eyebrows, but then you can’t have everything, can you?

This guy looks like Peter Capaldi mixed with a poodle 🤣 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hdqTZK76EO — Lauren Brown 🐧 (@1997whovian) September 26, 2021

Baker George shares a striking resemblance to Omid Djalili (Credit: Channel 4/SplashNews.com)

George or Omid Djalili?

Can you tell the difference between George and comedian Omid? Us neither!

George has had viewers in stitches with his brutally honest one-liners.

During the show’s first episode, he said: “I feel sick. Why did I apply for this? What is wrong with me?”

Later when co-host Noel Fielding asked him how was getting on, he admitted: “I’m all over the place.”

He’s certainly not all over the place, though.

Sometimes it’s just a case of mistaken identity, as he looks so much like Omid.

Bake Off fans are mistaking Freya for Corrie star Helen Flanagan (Credit: Channel 4/SplashNews.com)

Bake Off contestants: Freya or Helen Flanagan?

Freya has more in common with former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan than just looks.

In fact, they both have experience in modelling.

According to the Daily Mail, Freya has modelled clothes for Vauhaus, a sustainable fashion brand.

“Is it just me or does anyone else fancy Chigs?”

Furthermore, others have likened Freya to actress Daisy Ridley.

And she’s also been compared to film star Jennifer Connelly.

On Twitter, one fan said: “Freya looks like Sarah aka Jennifer Connelly from the Labyrinth!!! Sooo cute.”

Freya looks like Sarah aka Jennifer Connelly from the Labyrinth!!! Sooo cute🥺☺️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/a2TjwzcRnT — 🍒molls❤️‍🔥 (@Margjacquieline) September 21, 2021

Chigs has been likened to comedian Russell Kane (Credit: Channel 4/SplashNews.com)

Chigs and… take your pick.

Sales manager Chigs has any number of doppelgängers, according to fans.

He’s been compared to a young Robert De Niro, after co-presenter Matt Lucas mentioned it.

Since then, he’s been likened to Peter Andre, Kyle Walker, Andy Garcia and even a ‘tanned Gary Neville’.

He’s even had ‘Darius Danesh’ thrown into the mix.

However, we reckon he looks exactly like comedian Russell Kane.

They’re basically twins!

You cannot tell me Jurgen and Mr Pricklepants are not the same person #GBBO pic.twitter.com/Uf2GcU9K5O — James (@JamesBroad19) September 21, 2021

Jurgen and Irish singer Joe Dolan.

The lovable German from the Black Forest has had a few celebrity lookalikes thrown his way.

We believe he looks way more like the late Irish singer Joe Dolan, with quite a few fans making that link.

But one cheeky viewer, @jamesbroad19, had his own opinion.

See above!

Sister act? Lizzie and Fiz, played by Jennie McAlpine (Credit: Channel 4/ITV)

Bake Off contestants: Lizzie or Fiz from Corrie?

Liz or Fiz? It’s the most common comparison for red-headed Lizzie from Liverpool, who usually works in car production, rather than cake production.

One fan tweeted: “Lizzie is Fiz from Corrie’s sister, and I won’t be told otherwise.”

Another added: “She oddly enough looks like Fizz from Corrie…”

We can definitely see the similarities!

Lizzie looks like Fizz from Corrie #GBBO — Nadine Hassan (@NadineH95527536) September 21, 2021

The Great British Bake Off returns on Channel 4 tonight at 8pm.

