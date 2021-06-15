The Great British Bake Off is one of the most popular shows to ever hit Channel 4 – but when does the 2021 show air?

This wholesome baking competition show transitioned from BBC One to Channel 4 back in 2017.

And it was purchased for a whopping £75 million.

Luckily it has continued to be a huge ratings hit ever since, and it is expected to continue on Channel 4 indefinitely.

So when is the 2021 series of The Great British Bake Off on? And what have its stars said about the new series?

When is The Great British Bake Off back on TV? (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Great British Bake Off 2021 on Channel 4?

Channel 4 has yet to have an official premiere date for its next series.

However, it has confirmed that there will definitely be a new series airing at some point in 2021.

Typically, the new series will launch around August or September time.

Read more: Matt Lucas reveals his incredible weight loss results

What’s more, GBBO host Matt Lucas said that he and the team would be back in the infamous baking tent very soon.

And latest pictures show the famous Bake Off tent has been erected in the grounds of the Down Hall Hotel in Essex.

GBBO contestants had to adhere to social distancing last year (Credit: Channel 4)

Bake Off ‘bubble’ with ‘brilliant’ bakers

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine in May, the comedian said he was excited for the new series.

Matt explained: “We’re starting very soon.

“Like last year we’re going into a bubble. All self-isolating and getting tested and then we’re going into COVID-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.”

Will Noel Fielding return for the new series?

Finally, Matt confirmed that Noel Fielding will return.

He was absent from the Christmas Bake Off specials due to parental leave.

Read more: When did Noel Fielding first join Great British Bake Off?

Matt said: “I just have fun and I love working with Noel. He’s so funny. We’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic.

“So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go: ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it.’

“Noel is really generous like that. He comes up with very funny things for me to say.”

So what do we know about the new series?

The marquee is up and pictures show the GBBO bunting hanging proudly inside.

However, new reports claim this year’s hopefuls are “trapped like prisoners” while working and isolating at the luxury hotel.

This is due to COVID restrictions – and the risk the virus poses to potentially halting production of the show.

We can think of worst places to be trapped, surrounded by luxury and cake!

A source told The Sun: “They’re not taking any chances when it comes to protecting the show, even arranging all the tents, huts and other temporary structures to help create a perimeter that is almost impossible to breach.”

The source added: “If a spanner was thrown in the works, it would be particularly galling for Channel 4 as Bake Off is its most watched show.”

Matt Lucas promises the series will be back ‘soon’ (Credit: Channel 4)

How can I watch old episodes of Great British Bake Off?

Episodes from past series of Great British Bake Off are available on the Channel 4 app – All4.

Unfortunately, episodes from the original BBC series are not currently available on BBC iPlayer.

However, it’s spin-off series – Bake Off: The Professionals – is currently airing on Channel 4.

And the recently wrapped Great Celebrity Bake Off series is also available to stream on All4.

The celebrity Stand Up To Cancer series is still available to stream (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Great British Bake Off on Netflix?

GBBO is not currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

However, it is available to American customers across the pond.

In fact, it has been widely reported that the series has become a huge streaming hit for the service Stateside.

And that Americans have even hosted mass Great British Bake Off viewing parties.

Is there an American version of GBBO?

An American version of GBBO launched in 2015, called The Great American Baking Show.

Mary Berry served as a judge for the initial two series.

Paul Hollywood has served as a judge since series three.

Currently Spice Girl Emma Bunton and former American footballer Anthony Adams serve as hosts.

There was also the shortly lived The American Baking Competition which Paul also served as a judge.

However, it was cancelled after just one series in 2013.

Bake Off: The Professionals airs tonight (June 15) on Channel 4 at 8pm.

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.