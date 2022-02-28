The Good Karma Hospital finale has viewers all asking same question

ITV viewers were left saying the same thing following the conclusion of The Good Karma Hospital last night – will there be a season 5?

Many viewers took to Twitter to beg for a fifth series after last night’s “brilliant” finale.

Good Karma Hospital finale

Don’t you just love a happy ending 🥰

Thanks for making us part of your Sunday evenings, we hope you enjoyed watching Series 4 of The #GoodKarmaHospital pic.twitter.com/cRIAEmlFaw — Good Karma Hospital (@goodkarmahosp) February 27, 2022

Last night saw the finale of the ITV hit drama.

The show’s fourth season ended on a happy note, with Dr. Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman) and Greg McConnell finally tying the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony.

Elsewhere in the show’s finale, Dr. Gabriel Varma agreed to reprise his role as a surgeon in the hospital.

His relationship with Dr. Ruby Walker is looking up too, as he returned to support her and look after her father in his final days.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samir Hasan finally plucked up the courage to ask Nurse Mari Rodriguez out on a date.

Viewers loved the final episode of the series and took to Twitter to beg for more.

Viewers want The Good Karma Hospital back for season 5!

Season four ended on a high for Dr. Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Viewers headed to Twitter last night to praise the show and air their hopes of a fifth season.

“Thank you for another incredible series, filled with so many heartwarming moments. No show is as much as a comfort to me as yours, for so many reasons. Truly the best, here’s to series five hopefully!” one viewer said.

“Another brilliant episode and great ending to series 4. @goodkarmahosp when series 5 coming?” another wrote.

“Fantastic episode and lovely ending! Hope we will be seeing another series next year?” another said.

Will The Good Karma Hospital return for season 5?

Will we see more of Dr. Lydia? (Credit: ITV)

It remains to be seen whether there will be a fifth series of the show. However, the head writer, Dan Sefton, has hinted it’s a possibility if viewers continue to enjoy the show.

Speaking to the Express, he said: “These shows always get to an interesting place. We know what the show is and from a creative point of view, once you know that, you keep going as long as people are enjoying watching it and the people who pay the money are happy to put their hands in their pockets.”

“I think that’s the situation we are in…the show has a loyal fanbase which we’re hugely appreciative of and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be made,” he continued.

“I think we’ll continue to evolve it gradually as seasons go by but we don’t need to reinvent everything, I think that’s the trick with TV, it needs to be a slow evolution,” he said.

Judging by some of the tweets written about the show, it looks like it could be around for a while!

The Good Karma Hospital is available to watch on ITV Hub now.

