The Good Karma Hospital on ITV1: Who plays new doctor Nikita Sharma?

The Good Karma Hospital has welcomed a new doctor – but who plays Dr Nikita Sharma in the ITV drama?

What has actress Rebecca Ablack been in before?

The newcomer has joined the cast of The Good Karma Hospital series four.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who plays Dr Nikita Sharma in The Good Karma Hospital?

Two exciting new Good Karma doctors have join the beleaguered team in series four.

As well as charismatic Dr Samir, there’s also Dr Nikita Sharma.

Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma is described as “the epitome of a young, privileged Indian woman who is getting a taste of medicine at the sharp end”.

She is the daughter of a successful private surgeon.

Her dad believes Niki needs to get a dose of real life working in a community hospital under the tutelage of his good friend Dr Ram Nair (played by Darshan Jariwala).

Although confident Niki is not wholly convinced she needs Ram’s help – preferring to do things her own way!

Will the wannabe dermatologist find a home at The Good Karma Hospital – and accept Ram’s sage support?

What has Dr Nikita Sharma actress Rebecca Ablack been in before?

Actress Rebecca Ablack is a relative newcomer to our screens.

She first appeared on TV in 2009 when she played a blind girl on the Canadian comedy series The Jon Dore Television Show.

Rebecca went on to play Maddy in the TV film Hello, It’s Me, and popped up in Impulse, Let it Snow, Kim’s Convenience and Awake.

Her most notable role before joining The Good Karma Hospital was in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.

She played Padma in the first series about angsty 15-year-old Ginny, who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother Georgia.

Rebecca’s role as Dr Nikita Sharma in The Good Karma Hospital is her most significant and high profile role to date.

Talking about joining the cast, she said: “It’s been one of the craziest experiences of my life.

“Joining a show that has already had three wonderful series makes you worry and that perhaps you aren’t ready for it.

“But everybody was so welcoming and ready to grow and learn with me. It was just really wonderful.”

How old is The Good Karma Hospital star Rebecca Ablack and where is she from?

Rebecca Ablack was born on November 08 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She is currently 21 years of age.

Is Rebecca Ablack related to Raymond Ablack?

Rebecca Ablack is the younger sister of Canadian star Raymond Ablack, 32.

He began his career in the early 2000s as a child actor on stage, performing as Young Simba in The Lion King.

Raymond later gained recognition for playing Sav Bhandari in the teen drama TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

He’s now best recognised as an actor and stand-up comedian.

Raymond is known for his supporting roles in the television series Orphan Black, Narcos, Shadowhunters, Burden of Truth and Maid (he was the fit one with his top off).

Both Raymond and Rebecca star in series one of Netflix‘s Ginny & Georgia.

They will both be reprising their roles in the upcoming second series, too.

The Good Karma Hospital Nikita Sharma – Is Rebecca Ablack on Instagram?

Actress Rebecca Ablack does have an Instagram account.

You can find her posts here.

She posts beautiful selfies and updates about her career.

Rebecca is also on Twitter.

The Good Karma Hospital Nikita Sharma – does Rebecca Ablack have a boyfriend?

There’s no sign of The Good Karma Hospital actress Rebecca – aka Nikita Sharma – having a partner in real life.

Rebecca hasn’t revealed her status in any interviews – as yet!

However, her Karma character “has a big heart” which might well get her into trouble…

In Ginny & Georgia, Rebecca’s character Padma ends her relationship with Marcus Baker due to his lack of commitment.

The Good Karma Hospital continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1.

