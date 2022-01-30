The Good Karma Hospital on ITV1 – where is it filmed and how many episodes is it?

The Good Karma Hospital continues on ITV1 this week – and the filming locations is just one of the reasons for tuning in.

Like Death in Paradise or The Tourist, the drama series is elevated by its beautiful scenery.

So where are The Good Karma Hospital filming locations?

And how many episodes is the series?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Amanda stars as Dr. Lydia Fonseca in The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Good Karma Hospital cast: Who’s in series 4 and who do they play?

The Good Karma Hospital filming locations – where is it set?

The Good Karma Hospital is set in a South Indian hospital, in the state of Kerala.

It’s on India’s tropical Malabar Coast along the shore of the Arabian Sea.

But, in reality, the show is shot in the neighbouring country of Sri Lanka.

The Good Karma Hospital is actually shot in and around the town of Galle in the south of Sri Lanka.

Other filming locations include the town of Unawatuna in southern Sri Lanka.

Unawatuna is a beautiful coastal town in the suburbs of the city Galle.

It’s a popular tourist location.

Visitors flock to the area because of its turtle hatches, sandy beaches and coral reefs.

Behind Unawatuna beach there is a teacher training college.

The college forms the set of the hospital which features in the series.

Where is The Good Karma Hospital filmed?

Other filming locations used in The Good Karma Hospital include Weligama.

Weligama translates literally as “sandy village”.

It’s a town located in Matara District in southern Sri Lanka.

Hikkuduwa is also another town used, which is located in southwestern Sri Lanka.

Tragically, many of the locations were affectedby the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

Director Philip John has previously revealed that up to 600 locals have been used as background extras.

Amrita in The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Good Karma Hospital: Everything we know so far about fourth series

What’s it like filming The Good Karma Hospital in such a gorgeous location?

Executive Producer Lucy Bedford says it was “absolutely incredible to be back in Sri Lanka”.

She added: “The benefits of filming in Sri Lanka are evident every time you watch The Good Karma Hospital.

“The beauty of the landscapes here.

“The beauty of the people.

“It brings an incredible magical quality to the screen.”

Writer Dan Sefton claimed the only challenge working in Sri Lanka is being a “long way from home and people find that tough going at times”.

Meanwhile, director Philip John insists the “real benefit of filming in Sri Lanka is because it gives the show a real identity”.

He says: “We include Sri Lanka in the back of every shot.

“There’s an awful lot of layers and textures and tonal things going on.

“But the one thing that stays the same, is this amazing country.”

Amanda Redman describes the filming locations on The Good Karma Hospital

Actress Amanda Redman said about The Good Karma Hospital filming locations: “The benefits of filming in Sri Lanka, is that you get some glorious weather.

‘You can also get monsoon rains, torrential downpours.

“I love that because it adds to the drama of it.

“The scenery is spectacular.

“You’re always guaranteed a fantastic backdrop.

“The disadvantages are that it’s a long way from home so I miss my family, we all do.”

Dr. Samir Hasan has joined the cast The Good Karma Hospital series four (Credit: ITV1)

The Good Karma Hospital episodes – how many parts?

The Good Karma Hospital is six parts.

Each episode is one hour long, including ad breaks.

That’s six hours of beautiful Sri Lankan scenery without having to pay for the air fare!

How can I watch The Good Karma Hospital?

The Good Karma Hospital airs every Sunday at 8pm on ITV1.

The previous series two and three are both still available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Series one is available to watch on BritBox and Amazon Prime Video.

Neil will appear in series four of The Good Karma Hospital (Credit: ITV)

What’s The Good Karma Hospital about?

The Good Karma Hospital is a medical drama series which first aired in 2017.

At first, we met disillusioned doctor, Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia), who decided to pursue a new start in South India.

She arrived in India looking for a job and a distraction from the heartbreak she left behind in the UK.

She anticipates the sunshine and picture-perfect beaches, but not the realities of work at an under-resourced hospital…

Ruby also has to acclimatise to her eccentric English expat boss, Dr. Lydia Fonseca (Amanda Redman).

The Good Karma Hospital series five – will there be another series?

ITV has not confirmed whether there’ll be a fifth series of The Good Karma Hospital.

Although we think it’s a pretty good bet!

ED! has contacted ITV1 for news about the show.

So watch this space!

The Good Karma Hospital continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV1.

What do you think of The Good Karma Hospital filming locations? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.