The Gold started last night but the portrayal of Kenneth Noye in the drama has sparked huge backlash.

Noye, played by Jack Lowden, wasn’t directly involved with the Brink-Mat’s robbery but was involved with laundering the money from the gold bullion.

He was later jailed for murdering 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in a road rage killing.

And viewers were left angry at the BBC as they felt the show painted Noye as a “hero”.

Kenneth Noye is played by Scottish actor Jack Lowden in The Gold (Credit: BBC)

Who is Kenneth Noye? Where is he now?

As The Gold depicts, Noye was not directly involved in the robbery but he did help launder the money.

In 1986 he was convicted for his involvement in the robbery and served eight years of a 14-year sentence.

In May 1996, he murdered 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in a road rage incident.

Stephen’s girlfriend was behind the wheel when it almost collided with Noye’s Land Rover Discovery.

Noye allegedly punched Stephen Cameron and stabbed him twice, killing him.

Police eventually tracked Noye down and arrested him in Spain two years later.

After serving 20 years for the murder, Noye was released from prison in June 2019.

The real-life Noye is said to be ‘over the moon’ with his portrayal in The Gold (Credit: BBC)

Kenneth Noye in The Gold

In the show, south Londoner Noye helps the Brink-Mat’s robbers turn the gold bullion into “clean money”.

At the end of the first episode, he gives an impassioned speech about the gold.

He declares: “Gold like that, you can’t control it. No one can. If you can’t handle it, then it will find its way to someone who can.

“And I can handle it. I’m ready. I can be a King.”

But the speech and his character haven’t gone down well with a lot of viewers.

A friend of Noye’s reportedly told the MailOnline: “Kenny is over the moon.

“The media always put him up as a 24/7 ruthless thug, but he wants people to accept that he has served his time and lives his life quietly and is in a loving relationship.

“Kenny says people come up to him in the streets and shake his hand. He says the public has forgiven him and he also never wants to risk being in trouble again.”

Read more: The Gold hunk Jack Lowden loved up with VERY famous Hollywood girlfriend

The Gold sparks huge backlash over portrayal of Kenneth Noye

The Gold’s depiction of Noye as the show’s anti-hero hasn’t gone down well, though.

One viewer blasted: “I don’t know what was more irritating – the wobbling camera work, the dialogue or attempts to show Kenneth Noye as some sort of class warrior.”

Trying to make out headcase Kenneth Noye as some sort of class warrior really is weak.

Another agreed: “Not sure making Kenneth Noye some kind of philosopher-thief Robin Hood is really as wise a choice as the producers think it is.”

A third added: “I know there’s creative licence in the backstory of the Brink’s-Mat robbery in #TheGold, but trying to make out Kenneth Noye is some sort of class warrior really is weak.”

“I see they are trying to sentimentalise Kenny Noye on BBC One right now and for the next six weeks in the name of 1980s retro. He has spent about 30 of the past 35 years in jail.

“Not exactly one of life’s winners,” another commented.

The Gold continues on Sunday, February 19 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

So, what did you think of The Gold? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.