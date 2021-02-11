Road Rage Killer: Where is Kenneth Noye now? Why did he murder Stephen Cameron?

Kenneth Noye turned a car journey into a blood bath when his inability to control his road rage ended with a man’s death – but where is Kenneth Noye now?

Is he still in prison? And why did he kill innocent victim Stephen Cameron?

Here’s everything you need to know about the shocking crime which took place in 1996.

Kenneth Noye’s mugshot became an unpleasant addition to the evening news, but where is Kenneth Noye now? (Credit: Sky News)

Who is Kenneth Noye?

Kenneth Noye was born in Bexleyheath, London, where his father ran a post office and his mother a dog racing track.

His life of crime began early according to reports and he was caught shoplifting as young as five.

He left school at 15 and spent a year in youth detention centre Borstal after selling stolen bicycles

He later married his barrister’s legal secretary Brenda Tremain.

Kenneth was a police informant for many years after being arrested for receiving stolen goods.

Described as a vicious gangster, he built up a legitimate haulage business to use as cover for his illegal money laundering.

In 1985, Kenneth was acquitted for the murder of a police officer on the grounds of his home.

Kenneth went to prison for his part in laundering a huge quantity of stolen gold bullion taken during the Brink’s-Mat robbery by six armed men on November 26 1983.

He was convicted in 1986 of handling stolen goods from the Brink’s-Mat robbery, serving eight years in prison of a 14-year sentence.

He was released from prison in 1994.

Kenneth murdered Stephen Cameron in May 1996, while on release from prison on licence.

What did Kenneth kill Stephen Cameron?

On May 19 1996, Kenneth Noye was involved in an altercation with another motorist on a slip road of the M25 motorway near Swanley in Kent.

During a road rage incident, Kenneth killed 21-year-old Stephen Cameron.

New driver Danielle – Stephen’s girlfriend – was behind the wheel of Stephen’s red Rascal van when it almost collided with Kenneth’s Land Rover Discovery.

A furious Kenneth got out of his vehicle at the traffic lights and punched 6ft 4in Stephen in the eye.

After a fight, Kenneth went back to his car to grab a knife.

Kenneth stabbed electrician Stephen twice, penetrating the heart and liver, killing him almost instantly.

The killer immediately fled the country.

Stephen Cameron’s girlfriend Danielle Cable had witnessed the killing and helped police with their investigation.

Police eventually tracked Kenneth down and arrested him in Spain two years later.

Danielle positively identified Kenneth, and he was subsequently arrested.

He lost an appeal against his extradition from Spain seven months later and was finally extradited to Britain in May 1999, nine months after his arrest.

Kenneth went on trial 10 months later, and was convicted of the crime four years after it happened.

Stephen Cameron was murdered by Kenneth Noye (Credit: Sky News)

Did road rage killer Kenneth go to prison?

Kenneth told the judge and jury he was not a violent man, and had acted in self defence.

However, he was found guilty by the jury’s majority verdict of 11–1 after their deliberations lasted more than eight hours.

Kenneth was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Stephen Cameron, with a parole set for 16 years.

He left behind wife Brenda and their two sons Kevin and Brett.

Meanwhile, Danielle – who had bravely testified against Kenneth in court – was given a new identity under the witness protection programme.

Alan Decabral was another eye witness.

He declined protection and was shot dead in his car in Ashford, Kent, on October 5 2000.

Where is Kenneth Noye now? How old is he?

In May 2019, the parole board announced that Kenneth Noye was “suitable for return to the community”.

He was released from prison two months later, on June 6 2019.

He was aged 72 at the time, and had served 20 years for the M25 attack.

Kenneth Noye is now 73 years old and has been seen in the same area where he killed Stephen.

In 2019, Kenneth reportedly “found love” with a younger woman.

His estranged wife Brenda lives in Aylesford, Kent.

