The Gold hunk Jack Lowden loved up with VERY famous Hollywood girlfriend

The Gold star Jack Lowden has revealed who his famous girlfriend is – and he’s blown away by how talented she is.

The 32-year-old Scottish actor has been seeing Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, after meeting on set five years ago.

Jack met American-born Irish actress Saoirse in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Saoirse – pronounced ‘sur-sha’ – has starred in a string of Hollywood movies, including Hanna and The Lovely Bones.

But it was on the set of Mary Queen of Scots in 2018 that the 28-year-old star met Jack. Jack played Sioarse’s on-screen husband, Lord Darnley, while she had the title role.

And Jack is adorably in awe of his girlfriend’s talent, as he revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking to inews.co.uk, Jack gushed over her – albeit using a questionable analogy to do so.

“My first love is actors,” he said. “And when you’re given a Ferrari like her, it’s all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don’t make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does.

“It’s a dreadful analogy but they’re like gold dust, good actors. When there’s someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we.”

Is The Gold a true story?

It is indeed! Filling the Happy Valley slot on BBC One, The Gold has big shoes to fill, but the incredible true story behind it should help.

Kicking off tonight (Sunday, February 12), the series shows what happens when six men carrying out a bog-standard robbery end up with £26m worth of gold.

The crime-drama depicts one of the largest-known money-laundering schemes ever, which helped to start the London Docklands property boom.

Apparently, if you have bought gold jewellery in the UK since 1984, you probably have traces of Brink’s-Mat gold.

Jack as Kenneth Noye in The Gold (Credit: BBC)

Jack Lowden in The Gold

Best known for his role in Apple TV’s Slow Horses, Jack plays baddie Kenneth Noye in The Gold.

The gangster has the hefty task of turning more than three tons of gold into legal, clean money – not an easy job by any robber’s standards.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jack said of his character: “I grew up watching Only Fools and Horses, so basically I’m trying to play a taller, floppier, blonder Del Boy.”

In real life, Noye has a slightly more sinister story. He was charged with murder after stabbing a Scotland Yard detective but was cleared by a jury.

He was sentenced to 14 years for his role in the robbery, shouting at the jury: “I hope you all die of cancer.”

After stabbing 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in a road rage attack on the M25, he was jailed for murder, released in 2019.

The Gold begins on Sunday, February 12 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes will launch on iPlayer on February 12.

