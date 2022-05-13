Holly Willoughby divided viewers of The Games last night with her outfit choice.

The presenter and mum-of-three has been hosting the ITV sports show all week with Freddie Flintoff.

Just like she does on This Morning, Holly has been wowing her fans with her outfits.

However, last night (May 12), her trousers and blouse combo didn’t impress everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby outfit on The Games

The star looked as glam as ever in a white shirt from GAUGE81 and red wide-leg trousers from Emilia Wickstead.

Read more: The Games 2022: Fans spot something missing between Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff

Holly finished off her look with a pair of white strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

The look certainly caught viewers’ attention but it was her unbuttoned shirt which sparked some complaints.

Holly wore a white shirt and red trousers on The Games last night (Credit: ITV)

Holly had styled her shirt with the first few buttons undone.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “For heaven’s sake @hollywills put your chest away. It’s about sport!”

Another said: “Why does Holly Willoughby have her dumplings boiling out her shirt on this Games thing? Is she off clubbing after?”

A third commented: “Think @hollywills should do a button up on her shirt. Everything is going to fall out.”

However, many of Holly’s fans defended her as one hit back: “She has the right to feel comfortable.”

Holly’s unbuttoned blouse sparked some complaints (Credit: ITV)

The original tweeter replied: “Her top was way too open for a TV programme. I actually love @hollywills and her outfits. But this was about sport.”

Others loved Holly’s outfit last night and paid her compliments on both Instagram and Twitter.

One said: “Holly you look absolutely stunning, beautiful.”

Another gushed: “This look is simply stunning.”

One told Holly: “This outfit is gorgeous.”

The Games 2022

Holly has been busy hosting The Games all week with Top Gear star Freddie.

It’s also meant she hasn’t been on This Morning, with Rochelle Humes standing in for her with Phillip Schofield.

The Games on ITV sees 12 celebrities take part in a variety of sporting challenges to be crowned champion.

Read more: The Games: Who is Chelcee Grimes’ partner and what is she worth?

Ryan Thomas, Christine McGuinness, Colson Smith and Lucrezia Millarini are among the stars taking part.

Tonight’s show is the final as the celebs take on the 100m as well as women’s weightlifting and men’s speed climbing.

But who will win?

The Games continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

Who is your winner of The Games? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.