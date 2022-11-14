The English on BBC Two: Rafe Spall – who plays David Melmont – has a famous soap wife!

Rafe Spall has stunned fans with his performance as The English baddie David Melmont, but what have you seen the talented actor in before?

So, what age is he and who is his famous father?

You might recognise his stunning actress wife too…

Here’s everything you need to know about Rafe Spall from The English…

***Warning: may contain spoilers from The English ahead***

Rafe Spall as David Melmont in The English (Credit: BBC)

Who plays David Melmont in The English?

Rafe Spall plays David Melmont in The English, and he has left audiences in awe with his performance!

David Melmont is a hateful villain who has wronged pretty much every character in The English.

Rafe says this about playing the character: “My character commits an atrocity as part of a massacre, where 100 Native American women and children and defenceless people are murdered.

“He is truly bad to the bone, but at the same time, I’m still playing a human being – no matter how bad they are.

“It gives you a big launching pad to be very creative. It’s been a challenge, but one that I’ve relished and loved.”

One fan tweeted this about Rafe’s performance: “Rafe Spall has just turned up in #TheEnglish and has made my bum go squeaky.

That is a TERRIFYING accent/hat combo.”

What else has Rafe Spall been in?

Rafe Spall started out his career in the National Youth Theatre and has had plenty of impressive roles since!

He made his film debut in 2001 in the film Beginner’s Luck (perfectly named for the talented actor’s start!)

A few years later, he featured in the popular comedy film Shaun of the Dead, playing Noel.

He has since featured in subsequent Edgar Wright films Hot Fuzz and The World’s End alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

He even acted alongside his famous father Timothy in the 2007 TV movie A Room with a View.

Other TV roles include William ‘Maniac’ Hunt in Desperate Romantics, and Jay Wratten in The Shadow Line.

In 2011, he starred as Anne Hathaway’s awkward boyfriend Ian in One Day (which is about to get a Netflix remake!)

Rafe later starred in the critically-acclaimed film Life of Pi, playing the writer who visits Pi Patel to hear his story.

Rafe played Danny Moses in The Big Short, a film about the true story of a group of investors who bet against the US mortgage market.

He played newlywed Josh in the romcom I Give It a Year, and George in the BBC series The War of the Worlds.

More recently, he starred as DS Nick Bailey in The Salisbury Poisonings.

Rafe’s other notable film roles include Eli in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Agent C in Men in Black: International, and Teddy in Long Story Short.

He also recently completed a stint playing Atticus Finch in the West End play version of To Kill A Mockingbird.

He can now be seen playing Ross in the Apple TV+ series Trying.

The show has been confirmed for a fourth series!

Rafe Spall recently starred in the romcom Long Story Short (Credit: Sky)

How do you pronounce Rafe?

Lots of fans are wondering how Rafe is pronounced!

Rafe is pronounced like “ray-f”.

Well, that’s according to Rafe himself!

How old is Rafe Spall and where is he from?

Rafe Spall was born on March 10 1983.

He is currently 39 years old.

Rafe was born in Camberwell, London, the second out of three siblings.

He was named after a character from The Knight of the Burning Pestle, after his father performed the play in 1981 at The Royal Shakespeare Company.

Rafe Spall and his wife Elize du Toit (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Rafe Spall’s famous father?

Rafe has a famous actor for a father – Timothy Spall!

Timothy had Rafe with his wife Shane Spall.

They also share daughters Pascale and Mercedes.

Timothy is probably known best for playing Harry Potter baddie Peter Pettigrew.

Rafe shared with The Guardian that his father has never critiqued his acting.

He said: “Never! You know when you do a [bleep] drawing of a car when you’re a kid and your mum says it’s brilliant? It was like that. He’s so lovely.”

Who is Rafe Spall’s wife? Does he have kids?

Rafe has a famous wife too!

He is married to actress Elize du Toit.

Elize is probably best known for playing Izzy Davies in Hollyoaks, a role she played for four years.

The pair declared their love for each other in 2010, when they got married after 3 months of dating!

Rafe told The Independent: “We got set up on a blind date.

“We kissed within an hour of meeting each other, and we’ve been together ever since.”

Awww, so cute!

They have three children together: Lena, Rex and another son born in 2015 whose name is not known.

Are you a fan of Rafe Spall? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Has Rafe Spall lost weight?

Like his father, Rafe Spall grew up struggling with his weight.

He has been open about his struggles with body confidence.

He told The Guardian: “I used to be about five-and-a-half stone heavier than I am now.

“Keeping the weight off is not an easy thing, and there’s a social taboo about men watching what they eat.

“But it made a big difference to my life.”

What height is Rafe Spall?

According to the actor’s IMDb page, he is 6 foot 1″.

Most sites cite the same height, so we’re pretty sure that Rafe’s correct height!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What is Rafe Spall’s net worth?

There’s quite a bit of speculation over Rafe Spall’s net worth.

Some sites claim he’s worth a cool $3 million dollars, but mediamass.net claims he is worth up to $145 million!

That’s around £123 million!

The English episode 2 airs on Thursday November 17 2022 on BBC Two. All episodes are also available to binge on BBC iPlayer now.

So, are you a fan of Rafe Spall? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.