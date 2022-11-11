One Day on Netflix: Is it based on a book, who’s in the cast, and is there a start date?

One Day has started filming for Netflix and we’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the show – including the all-important start date.

So how many episodes will it be, who’s in the cast, and is it based on a book?

Here’s everything you need to know about One Day coming soon on Netflix…

One Day Netflix start date: was previously made into a film back in 2011 (Credit Sky/Universal Pictures)

One Day Netflix start date: What is series about?

One Day follows friends Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew who meet “one day” on July 15 1988, on the night of their graduation.

They go their separate ways the next day, but agree to stay in touch.

Each episode catches up with Emma and Dexter on July 15 on different years as they grow and change, become closer, fall apart and experience joy and heartbreak.

Netflix describes the show as an “epic tragi-comic love story”.

Sounds like we’ll need the tissues ready!

Is One Day on Netflix based on a novel?

One Day is based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls.

Similar to the series, each chapter follows Dexter and Emma on July 15 over the course of 20 years.

David Nicholls also wrote the novel and film screenplay for Starter for Ten, starring James McAvoy.

He’s also known for writing the novel Us, which was adapted into a BBC TV series in 2020, starring Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves.

Critics called the novel One Day a “modern classic”, and an “unputdownable romance for the 21st century”.

Fellow writer Nick Hornby called it: “Big, absorbing, smart, fantastically readable.”

Anne Hathaway was previously slated for playing Emma Morley… (Credit: Sky/Universal Pictures)

Has there been a film version of One Day before?

If you think you might have seen One Day on screen before, you’re not wrong!

One Day was previously made into a film starring Anne Hathaway back in 2011.

Anne Hathaway played Emma, opposite Jim Sturgess’ Dexter in the original film of the same name.

Anne Hathaway’s Yorkshire accent was pretty heavily slated after the release of the film, which received average reviews.

Rotten Tomatoes gives the film a disappointing 36% score from critic and audience reactions.

One Day on Netflix: Who is in the cast?

Ambika Mod will play Emma Morley in Netflix’s version of One Day.

The brilliant actress stole the show as Shruti in This Is Going To Hurt – not least because of her character’s heartbreaking end.

We’re still crying.

Leo Woodall will play Dexter Mayhew.

Film fans might recognise him as Rodgers from the Tom Holland film Cherry.

Leo is also currently appearing as Jack in the second series of The White Lotus.

The Babadook actress Essie Davis will play Leo’s mother Alison.

The Outlaws actress Eleanor Tomlinson plays Sylvie.

Poldark fans will also know her as Demelza in the period drama.

Young actress Billie Gadsdon, who recently played Evie in The Midwich Cuckoos, will also star in the Netflix series as Jasmine.

Meanwhile, The Holden Girls star Jonny Weldon portrays Ian, and Vikings: Valhalla actor Brendan Quinn plays Callum.

Ambika Mod – who played Shruti in This Is Going to Hurt – will star as Emma Morley in Netflix’s One Day (Credit: BBC)

One Day start date on Netflix: How many episodes?

One Day on Netflix will feature 15 episodes!

We’re not sure how long each episode will be yet…

But it sounds like that will be a LOT of One Day for us to sink our teeth into!

Is there a start date for One Day on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t announced a start date for One Day just yet!

The series is currently in production.

The show began filming earlier this year in London and Edinburgh, so hopefully we can expect a start date soon.

Watch this space!

One Day will launch on Netflix in 2023.

So, are you excited about the Netflix series One Day?