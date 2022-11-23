The English on BBC Two: What else has writer and creator Hugo Blick done?

If you’re enjoying The English on BBC One or have already binged the entire series on iPlayer, you might want to know what other shows creator Hugo Blick has done.

Or even what he’s up to in the future…

If you’ve become a fan of Hugo Blick‘s writing, you might be wondering what else he has written and what else you can devour next.

So we’ve got you covered here!

Read on to discover the top Hugo Blick series you should watch after The English…

The English creator Hugo Blick (Credit: BBC)

Hugo Blick shows – Black Earth Rising 2018

Black Earth Rising is another BBC creation from Hugo Blick.

It came out in 2018 and was adored by critics at the time.

It followed a woman named Kate, who was a survivor of the Rwandan genocide.

Her adoptive mother, an international lawyer, took on a case that shook all of their lives.

While it was set in the present day unlike The English, it included everything we loved about the Emily Blunt series – stunning cinematography, amazing acting and real history influencing the series.

And the cast was just as impressive as The English too.

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel led the cast as Kate and gave an amazing performance, as usual!

The wonderful John Goodman also starred in the series, along with Gangs of London star Lucian Msamati.

In fact, Hugo Blick himself makes an appearance as the attorney Blake Gaines in the series.

If you enjoyed The English, make sure to put Black Earth Rising on your list to watch next!

All episodes of Black Earth Rising are available to binge on Netflix.

The series is also available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the UK.

Maggie Gyllenhaal starred in The Honourable Woman (Credit: UKTV Play)

The Honourable Woman 2014

Another unmissable series written by Hugo Blick was The Honourable Woman.

The 2014 thriller followed a woman named Nessa Stein who inherited her father’s arms business and found herself in international turmoil between Israelis and Palestinians.

Just like The English, the series was inspired by the real history of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

The show received rave reviews and was nominated for four Emmys.

It’s another great TV series, and had a great cast too.

Oscar-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal led the cast as Nessa.

And, if you enjoyed watching Stephen Rea in The English, he also starred in Hugo Blick’s The Honourable Woman, too!

You can watch The Honourable Woman right now on UKTV Play and Amazon Prime Video.

Enjoyed The English? Watch 2011’s The Shadow Line next…

The Shadow Line aired on BBC back in 2011, and Hugo Blick took home the BAFTA TV award for Best Director for his work on the series which he wrote and directed.

The Shadow Line followed a murder investigation from both sides – the police and the criminals.

It was a thriller with a lot of twists and turns – and, quite rightly, the critics and audiences loved it.

Two cast members from The English also starred in the show!

Both Stephen Rea and Rafe Spall feature in The Shadow Line.

So, if you liked their acting combined with Hugo Blick’s writing, you’ll no doubt love The Shadow Line.

The Shadow Line is available to stream on SkyGo and BritBox.

Rob Brydon starred in the brilliant comedy Marion & Geoff (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Hugo Blick shows after The English – Marion & Geoff 2000

The BBC sitcom Marion & Geoff was one of Hugo Blick’s earliest shows.

The comedy series starred Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon.

He played a clueless taxi driver named Keith, who chronicled the demise of his marriage…

His wife Marion left him for her co-worker named Geoff.

The dark comedy ran for two series between 2000 until 2003, and it’s the perfect thing to watch for a laugh after watching all of Hugo Blick’s intense thrillers.

What is Hugo Blick doing next?

There’s no word just yet on what Hugo Blick is working on next.

But we’ll be looking out for it.

So watch this space.

The English episode 3 airs on Thursday November 24 2022 on BBC Two. All episodes are also available to binge on BBC iPlayer now.

