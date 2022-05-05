The cast of The Dry: Who stars in the new BritBox comedy drama?

The new Britbox series The Dry is an original comedy drama set in modern-day Ireland.

The series follows recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan who struggles to stay sober when she returns home to her dysfunctional family in Dublin.

So who stars in the cast?

Here’s what we know.

Roisin Gallager plays Shiv Sheridan in The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

Who plays Shiv Sheridan in the cast of The Dry?

Roisin Gallagher plays the lead role Shiv Sheridan, who returns home to Dublin after years of partying in London.

When she arrives back on Irish shores, she is sober and full of good intentions.

However, coming home to her family makes staying on “the dry” much harder than she anticipated.

Speaking about her role in The Dry, Roisin told the Irish News: “When I first read the script, I just went ‘YES’.

“I just felt really connected to Shiv and what she had to say and the way she had to say it- and the use of humour in the script.

Read more: The Dry on Britbox – what’s it about and how many episodes is it?

“As an actress it is a complete gift. And then to learn that [your part] is the lead, that was another ‘oh my goodness’ moment.”

Roisin Gallagher is an actress from Belfast who first appeared on TV in 2009 as Alicia Hodge in Doctors.

Since then, the star has appeared in the films Nowhere Special, Made in Belfast and Mandrake.

She also starred in the series Come Home and played Emer Taylor in the hit BBC crime drama The Fall alongside Jamie Dornan.

Award-winning actor Ciarán Hinds plays Shiv’s dad Tom Sheridan in the Britbox drama The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

Ciarán Hinds plays Tom Sheridan in cast of The Dry

Ciarán Hinds is also an Irish actor born in Belfast, who plays the role of Shiv’s father Tom Sheridan in the BritBox comedy drama.

Talking about working with Ciarán, Roisin Gallagher told Irish News: “He was amazing to work with and was actually surprised to discover I was from Belfast, so I must’ve got my Dublin accent right.”

Many Game of Thrones fans will recognise Ciarán for playing Mance Rayder.

Read more: Olivia loses job over Married At First Sight photo scandal

He is also known for starring as DCS James Langton in Above Suspicion and Michael Maguire in the hit series Shetland.

There’s a potential for a sort of Bonnie and Clyde relationship there if they want to ignite that spark.

Ciarán even starred in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part II and voiced the role of Grand Pabbie the Troll King in Frozen.

He was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the Oscar-winning film Belfast.

Pom Boyd is Bernie Sheridan in the BritBox dramedy

Pom Boyd has also joined the cast of The Dry as Bernie Sheridan, Shiv’s mum.

Bernie Sheridan is usually found drinking and spying on her neighbour, whom she’s convinced has murdered his wife.

Pom Boyd is an actress and director is famous for her work in Vanity Fair and Snakes and Ladders.

Frank of Ireland viewers will also know the star for playing Mary.

Moe Dunford also stars in the cast of The Dry

Moe Dunford plays the role of Jack, Shiv’s old flame.

Having known Shiv since childhood, Jack is one of the more sympathetic figures from Shiv’s past.

However, his fondness for spontaneous, booze-fuelled fun complicates her quest to move on from her past and be sober.

Moe Dunford told the Irish News that playing Jack in The Dry was a fun distraction from real life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “They have a sort of alchemy together.

“There’s a potential for a sort of Bonnie and Clyde relationship there if they want to ignite that spark. Jack was a really fun character to play- he’s a bit of a live wire sometimes so it was nice to be free-ish again.”

The actor is known for playing Aethelwulf in the hit series Vikings.

He’s also starred in Rosie, Patrick’s Day and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Actress Siobhán Cullen plays the role of Caroline Sheridan in The Dry (Credit: BritBox)

Siobhán Cullen joins the cast of The Dry

Siobhán Cullen also stars in the cast of The Dry as Caroline Sheridan.

Caroline is Shiv’s very cold and stern younger sister who works at a fracture clinic.

Siobhán is an Irish actress who starred as Kate Delvin in Origin and Caroline Reasley in The Long Call.

She is also known for playing Carrie Scanlon in The Split and Sister Mary in Limehouse Golem.

How many episodes is The Dry on BritBox?

The Dry is eight episodes in total.

Each episode is half an hour long.

BritBox announced The Dry will launch worldwide on Thursday May 5.

All eight episodes launched on that date as a box set.

Binge away!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.