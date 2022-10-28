The Devil’s Hour on Amazon Prime: EastEnders villain Alex Ferns as DS Nick Holness

In The Devil’s Hour on Amazon Prime Video, actor Alex Ferns is on the right side of the law as DS Nick Holness but is renowned as an EastEnders villain.

He has of course appeared in many other roles – but Trevor in EastEnders still stands out.

Here’s a reminder of that notorious part and everything else you need to know about Alex Ferns from The Devil’s Hour.

Who plays DS Nick Holness in The Devil’s Hour?

Alex Ferns plays DS Nick Holness in The Devil’s Hour.

He plays DI Dhillon’s partner on the force and is naturally street-smart and sceptical.

Will he and Dhillon solve the mysteries behind Gideon Shepherd?

Who did Alex Ferns play in EastEnders?

Alex Ferns played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders from 2002 until 2002.

Trevor was best known as the hateful husband of Little Mo Slater, who he made life pretty hellish for.

Trevor was violent towards Little Mo and, as her family constantly tried to convince Little Mo to leave him, the drama all built up.

It culminated in an horrific rape.

Little Mo eventually tried to kill Trevor by hitting him over the head with an iron, and she thought she had killed him.

Only for her to discover that Trevor had got up and gone to the police!

After Little Mo was arrested and jailed for attempted murder, Trevor went on to attack Kat Slater over his son. Kat used this to get a deal to get Mo out of prison.

Trevor later held Mo hostage in the Slater house and set fire to the fire. Little Mo was eventually saved by her neighbour Tom Banks but, when he went back to save Trevor, they were both killed when the house exploded.

What else has Alex Ferns been in?

Alex Ferns has had a great career full of roles that you’re sure to recognise!

Alex has been acting since 1993, but had his first big role in the historical drama Rhodes in 1996.

He followed this role with guest spots in The Bill, Holby City and Doctors.

After his starring role in EastEnders, Alex told the Scottish Herald he struggled to escape being typecast from the role: “I struggled to get seen for any other work after that.”

“They couldn’t see past it.”

But in 2015, he had a starring role in the film Legend, playing McLean in the biographical drama about the Kray twins.

You might also recognise Alex for his role in River City! He played Rick Harper, another criminal menace not far from the infamous Trevor Morgan.

He also starred in the CBBC series Wolfblood as Alastair.

And in the past few years, Alex has had some great roles!

Alex starred as Vic Collins in Netflix‘s The Irregulars.

He appeared in the 2021 film Wrath of Man and also starred in the new remake of The Batman, playing Commissioner Pete Savage.

He recently starred in the new Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series Andor, playing the tough and battle-ready Sgt. Kostek.

Alex is next to star in a new ITV crime drama Six Four, alongside Kevin McKidd and Richard Coyle.

What age is Alex Ferns and where is he from?

Alex Ferns was born on October 13, 1968, making him 54 years old.

He was born in Lennoxtown, Scotland but his family moved to South Africa when he was 11.

He joined the South African Defense Force and fought in Angola between 1987 and 1989.

Alex then went on to study drama at the University of Cape Town and pursued acting.

Who is Alex Ferns’ wife?

Alex Ferns has been married to South African actress and teacher Jennifer Woodburne since 1996.

The couple met on the set of Tarzan: The Epic Adventures and have been together since. So sweet!

They now live in London with their two teenage sons Cameron and Mackenzie.

What is Alex Ferns’ height?

Lots of fans are wondering what height the former EastEnders star is.

According to his IMDb, he is the very precise height of 5′ 8½”!

What is Alex Ferns’ net worth?

Fans are also wondering what net worth Alex Ferns has racked up with all his roles over the years.

Most sites estimate he’s worth around £1 million, but we’re sure that’s pretty underestimated given his stellar career!