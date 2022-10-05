Amazon Original has cast popular TV actors Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi in the new series The Devil’s Hour – and the start date has finally been confirmed for Prime Video.

And if the cast and title are anything to go by, we’re totally into it already!

So who else stars in the series, how many parts will it be and what’s it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video!

Jessica Raine stars in The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video (Credit: Sam Taylor / Amazon Original)

The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video – what’s it about?

The channel describes the series as a “mind-bending thriller”.

Terrifying visions wake Lucy at exactly 3.33am every night.

This time is known as the ‘Devil’s hour’ – the hour between 3am and 4am, or 3.33am specifically, is regarded as the time when unexplainable things can occur.

Lucy’s eight-year-old son acts withdrawn and emotionless.

Her mother speaks to empty chairs.

The echoes of a life that isn’t her own haunt Lucy’s house.

Police connect Lucy to a string of brutal murders in the area – and the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus.

The brilliant Peter Capaldi plays a reclusive nomad, driven by a murderous obsession.

He becomes the prime target of a police manhunt led by compassionate detective Ravi Dhillon.

Who is in the cast of The Devil’s Hour?

Jessica Raine leads the cast in the new thriller.

She plays Lucy Chambers.

TV viewers will know her as Jenny Lee in Call the Midwife, a role she played from 2012 to 2014.

Jessica went on to play Jane Rochford in Wolf Hall, Jules Sutter in Fortitude, Annie Quaintain in Jericho and Julia in Patrick Melrose.

Other notable roles include her performance as Emily Waters in Informer and Genevieve in Baptiste.

Of course, Line of Duty fans will remember her role as the ill-fated Georgia who was pushed from a window to her death in her very first episode!

Peter Capaldi also tops the bill as a reclusive nomad.

Peter is probably best known as The Doctor in Doctor Who from 2013 to 2017, and Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It.

Viewers will also know him for his portrayals of John Frobisher in Torchwood, Randall Brown in The Hour, and Cardinal Richelieu in The Musketeers.

The Split’s Meera Syal also stars in the series, as does Alex Ferns.

We know Alex has starred in a multitude of ace TV shows such as Chernobyl, The Widower and Wallander, but he’ll always be EastEnders’ menacing Trevor to us!

Indian Summer’s Nikesh Patel portrays Ravi Dhillon, while Humans actor Phil Dunster is also in the cast.

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi stars as a reclusive nomad in the show on Prime Video (Credit: BBC One)

Where is the Prime Video series filmed?

Filming for the new series commenced in London in 2021.

Some scenes were also shot in Farnborough, Hampshire.

How many episodes will it be?

The Devil’s Hour will be a six-part series.

Viewers can expect each episode to be one hour long.

British screenwriter Tom Moran wrote all six episodes.

Jessica Raine as Jenny in Call the Midwife (Credit: YouTube/BBC One)

When does The Devil’s Hour start on Prime Video?

The series launches on Friday October 28 on Prime Video.

The series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

