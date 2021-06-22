Stephen Graham will star in The North Water, a new five-part period story with very dark undertones.

The news comes after the huge success of BBC One series Time, and now the Beeb has released a new batch of images from the new show.

It looks amazing!

Stephen appears in The North Water on BBC Two (Credit: BBC)

What is The North Water with Stephen Graham all about?

Stephen takes another starring role in this period drama, and it sounds like it’s going to be worth a watch.

Set in Hull and on the ice floes of the Arctic in the late 1850s, it tells the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic.

But the harsh climate and the violence of his crewmates takes him by surprise.

Harpooner Drax is described as a “distinctly brutal force of nature”.

And, as the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, a confrontation between the two men erupts that threatens the crew and the mission.

Stephen plays Captain Brownlee.

Colin Farrell is also part of the cast (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in The North Water?

If Stephen isn’t enough to whet your appetite, there’s an all-star cast to keep you entertained.

Irish superstar Coln Farrell takes the role of Drax, while former Skins and Wuthering Heights actor Jack O’Connell plays Patrick Sumner.

Peter Mullan, Sam Spruell and Roland Møller also appear alongside legendary actor Sir Tom Courtenay.

The last time we saw 84-year-old Sir Tom on TV was in the first series of Unforgotten in 2015.

The North Water also stars Jack O’Connell (Credit: BBC)

Production milestones

The BBC has also released more details about The North Water.

The series’ location work took place primarily in the Arctic, shooting on the frozen seas north of the Svalbard Archipelago between the North Pole and Norway.

The cast and production team sailed as far as 81 degrees north to film sequences in the pack ice, the furthest point north it is believed a drama series has ever filmed before.

The series will be on BBC Two soon (Credit: BBC)

When is The North Water on?

This intriguing-sounding series will be on BBC Two.

And there’s good news concerning its transmission date.

Although the exact date is being kept under wraps by the channel, we’re reliably informed that it will start some time in August.