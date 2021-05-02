The Crown series 5: Olivia Williams cast as Camilla Parker Bowles

The Crown series 5 has cast Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The fifth season of the show is set to get underway with filming later this year.

The 52-year-old will take over the role from Emerald Fennell.

Emerald had played Camilla on the hugely popular Netflix series since series 3.

Olivia Williams will play Camilla (Credit: Splashnews)

Olivia has previously stared in HBO series The Nevers, and many will know her from 2010 movie The Ghost Writer.

The actress took some time off recently after she discovered she had a rare pancreatic cancer.

Olivia will star in the show’s fifth and sixth seasons.

According to Mail Online, Olivia took part in a chemistry test with actor Dominic West before winning the role.

Dominic will be playing Camilla’s love interest, Prince Charles, in the royal drama.

Netflix has already cast a host of stars for the forthcoming series.

Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter franchise, Flesh and Blood) will play Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret. Series 5 will also feature Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

Filming is expected to begin in June, with the series unlikely to debut until a yet to be revealed date in 2022.

Netflix was recently urged to apologise over a scene (Credit: Netflix)

Calls for Netflix to apologise over The Crown

Prince Philip was reportedly “terribly upset” over his portrayal in Netflix hit The Crown, recent reports claimed.

Two Royal biographers have called for the streaming service to apologise for its “cruel” depiction of the late Prince.

Philip reportedly took issue with one particular scene involving his late sister Princess Cecilie.

The season two episode suggested Philip’s father blamed him after she died in a plane crash in 1937.

During the episode, his dad said: “You are the reason we are all here, burying my favourite child.”

However, the Queen’s biographer Sally Bedell Smith insisted this never happened.

She told the Mail: “Cecilie did die in an air crash but that’s the only thing that was true.

“It was terribly upsetting to him. They (Netflix) should emphatically apologise and I think a disclaimer is necessary more than ever.”

