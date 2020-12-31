The former chef of Diana, Princess of Wales, has said The Crown has portrayed Prince Charles incorrectly.

Darren McGrady worked for the Royal Household as a chef for over eleven years.

Exclusively working for Princess Diana for several years, he says the Netflix series took ‘artistic license’ when portraying Prince Charles.

And particularly in how he treated his first wife, the late Princess Diana.

He says that in the early years of their marriage, Prince Charles was genuinely happy.

Darren reckons The Crown got Prince Charles wrong in series four (Credit: SplashNews)

Darren says Diana and Charles were ‘happy’ in Australia

And Darren says he saw Charles showing genuine affection to Diana on several occasions.

Speaking to US Weekly, he explained: “You see them in Australia sort of arguing and fighting, but, you know, they were happy there. And the same as, you know, Balmoral Castle, when we had the Ghillies Ball.”

Before further explaining: “I remember standing there watching Prince Charles and Princess Diana dancing together, and they were spinning and spinning, and the princess loved to dance.

“So she took advantage and she was spinning the prince faster, and then he was laughing louder and louder. And when I see The Crown and see that and think, ‘You don’t know the whole truth.'”

Darren thinks Olivia Colman plays the Queen too severely (Credit: Netflix)

He prefers Claire Foy over Olivia Colman

What’s more, he said he loved Claire Foy’s depiction of the Queen but isn’t a fan of Olivia Colman’s interpretation.

He described his own interactions with the Queen as often jolly ones, and that she smiles regularly.

But he thinks Olivia frowns too much as Her Majesty.

Meanwhile on his official YouTube channel, Darren opened up about Diana’s battle with bulimia.

The late Princess Diana with Prince Charles and their sons Harry and William (Credit: SplashNews)

He shared: “I never talked about the dark times as she was struggling through bulimia.

“Instead I focus on the positive side – how her diet changed, and how she was healthy eating.”

Later explaining: “When bread and butter pudding was on the menu, it was her favourite.

“She was too scared to ask for seconds in front of The Queen. So she’d come down to the kitchen a little later.

“I’d always cooked an extra bowl of it and she sat there on the sideboard, chatting away.”

He added that after he admitted he’d never held a baby before, she handed him a newborn Prince Harry while she ate her breakfast cereal.

