Sophie Wessex has revealed the death of Prince Philip was “very, very peaceful”.

She described the heartbreakingly intimate moment as being “so gentle”.

The Duke of Edinburgh – Sophie’s father-in-law – died on Friday (April 9).

What did the Countess of Wessex say about death of Prince Philip?

Speaking after a church service in his honour earlier today (April 11), Sophie made the comments.

She said: “You know it’s going to happen but when it happens it’s just this massive, massive hole.”

Speaking outside the chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, she added that Philip’s death was “so gentle”.

She said of the moment he died: “It was so gentle.

“It was just like someone took him by the hand and off he went.

“Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want with somebody isn’t it?”

‘This is awful’

Sophie also admitted what the immediate aftermath was like for the royal family.

She said: “I think it’s so much easier for the person that goes than the people left behind.

“We’re all sitting here looking at each other going: ‘This is awful.'”

Prince Andrew on the Queen’s ‘huge void’

Indeed, Prince Andrew also opened up to reporters outside the service.

He revealed just how his “incredibly stoic” mother was coping with the loss of her beloved husband of 73 years.

“The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.

“She’s contemplating, that is the way I would put it. She put it as having left a huge void in her life.

“But we, her family, are calling round to make sure we’re there to support her and I know there is a huge amount of support – not just for her but for everybody – as we go through this enormous change.”

When will the funeral of Prince Philip take place?

Following his death, the funeral of Prince Philip is due to take place next Saturday (April 17).

It will start at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

