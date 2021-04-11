Following a remembrance service in honour or Prince Philip, his son Prince Andrew has given an update on the Queen in the wake of her husband’s death.

The Duke of York, 61, broke his silence and spoke about Her Majesty following a service of remembrance today.

Prince Andrew has updated royal supporters on how the Queen is doing (Credit: Sky News)

Prince Philip service: What did Prince Andrew say?

Talking to Sky News in the grounds of the Royal Lodge Windsor, he said: “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is feeling it probably more than everybody else.

“The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle.

“She’s contemplating, that is the way I would put it. She put it as having left a huge void in her life.

“But we, her family, are calling round to make sure we’re there to support her and I know there is a huge amount of support – not just for her but for everybody – as we go through this enormous change.”

The Queen is said to be ‘contemplating’ following her husband’s death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton pay tribute to Prince Philip on website

Prince Andrew, who is the youngest of the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, went on to describe his dad as the “grandfather of the nation”.

“He was a remarkable man, I loved him as a father,” Prince Andrew said.

“He was so calm, if you had a problem he would think about it [and] was always someone you could go to, he would always listen.

“It’s a great loss, the only way I could put it is we have lost almost the grandfather of the nation.”

Prince Andrew attended the service at Windsor Castle alongside his brother, Prince Edward.

He also spoke to reporters outside and admitted he was “dreadfully shocked” by the Duke Of Edinburgh’s death.

Read more: Prince Philip news: Piers Morgan addresses comments he once made about Prince being ‘rude’

‘A dreadful shock’

Prince Edward said: “It’s been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare one’s self for something like this, it’s still a dreadful shock.

“We’re still trying to come to terms with that and it’s very, very sad.

Prince Edward has also broken his silence following his father’s death (Credit: Sky News)

“But I have to say, the extraordinary tributes and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic.

“It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather and father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many people.”

Prince Edward was flanked by his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex, and their daughter Lady Louise.

He added “their hearts go out” to everyone who worked alongside Prince Philip at Windsor Great Park and Balmoral.

Sophie The Countess Of Wessex said the Queen is ‘thinking of others’ (Credit: Sky News)

‘Thinking of others’

The trio also laughed while recalling the “adventures” the Duke of Edinburgh used to get up to.

Smiling, Sophie said: “He was pulled out of a few ditches here!”

Echoing Prince Andrew’s comments, Sophie said the Queen is currently “thinking of others before herself”.

Prince Edward added: “As always.”

The Prince died at Windsor Castle aged 99 (Credit: Sky News)

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip had passed away aged 99 on Friday April 9, 2021.

The Queen was at his side when he died.

Meanwhile, a special service was also held to remember Prince Philip at Canterbury Cathedral today.

It was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is also expected to officiate at Prince Philip’s funeral next Saturday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.