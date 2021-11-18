The Crown series 5 ‘casts Dominic West’s son’ as Prince William

The Crown series 5 has reportedly cast Dominic West’s son Senan to play Prince William.

According to reports, 13-year-old Senan will appear as the young Prince in a storyline that features Princess Diana and her tragic demise.

Not only that, but Senan will appear alongside his dad, who plays Prince Charles in the new series.

Dominic's 13-year-old son has reportedly been cast as Prince William

Who does Dominic West’s son play in The Crown series 5?

Senan’s role as William will be the young teen actor’s debut onscreen.

According to Variety, Senan’s casting followed a “nationwide search”.

The industry magazine said: “Senan has been cast as a slightly older Prince William, portraying him as he begins to mature into a young man.

“He will make his on-screen debut in the final episodes of the season.

“It’s believed the young actor’s audition, submitted via tape by his agent, caught the attention of the show’s producers.”

A young William will feature in the new series

What’s going to happen in The Crown series 5?

The Crown series 5 will reportedly detail the crumbling relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

There’s no word yet on whether the series will cover the late Princess’s tragic death.

However, it’s expected that the series will chronicle the lead-up to that terrible incident.

Lest we forget, series four showed what happened in the 1980s to the royal family.

And series 5 will follow the tumultuous 1990s, a decade in which three of the Queen’s four children separated from their partners.

And will we see what happened in 1995, when Diana appeared on the BBC’s Panorama programme with Martin Bashir?

A first look at Diana teases torment ahead

Who else is appearing in series 5?

So far, we know that award-winning actress Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as the Queen.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Pryce will play her husband, Prince Philip.

With Dominic taking over as Prince Charles, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will now play Princess Diana.

And we also know that actor Khalid Abdalla will portray Dodi Fayed and Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The series will appear on Netflix in November 2022.