The Cleaner on BBC One: Full guest cast from Helena Bonham Carter to David Mitchell and Stephanie Cole

The Cleaner on BBC One begins and it’s set to be a must-watch every Friday night but who is in the cast?

It doesn’t just star brilliant Taskmaster host Greg Davies, but also an absolute procession of guest stars.

So who can we look forward to?

Helena Bonham Carter is one of the guest cast in The Cleaner on BBC One and plays Sheila (Credit: BBC)

The Cleaner on BBC One: Who are the guest cast?

Helena Bonham Carter

Greg stars as Wicky, a crime scene cleaner who has to go into crime scenes – mostly houses – to clean up all kinds of mess.

There he meets all sorts.

In episode one, he meets Sheila, played by the fab Helena Bonham Carter. The only problem? She’s the person who committed the murder.

Helena said about the role: “It has been brilliant fun working with Greg and the team on The Cleaner.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing Sheila, one of the eclectic (and sometimes murderous) mix of characters that ‘Wicky’ comes across during his gruesome but necessary work.”

David plays a writer in The Cleaner (Credit: BBC)

David Mitchell’s character in The Cleaner on BBC One is “irascible”

Would I Lie To You? and Peep Show star David plays an “irascible and self-involved writer apparently oblivious to the gory family tragedy that just happened in his living room.”

David says: “When I read the script, the character’s lines really leapt off the page as immediately funny and speakable.

“That’s extremely rare, so I was immediately keen to be paid to say them on TV.”

Ruth plays a proud vegan (Credit: BBC)

Who does Ruth Madeley play in The Cleaner on BBC One?

Years And Years star Ruth couldn’t wait to work work with Greg on the show.

“He’s going to get such a big head after I say this, but the pull for me, mainly, was Greg,” she says.

“We’ve followed each other’s work for quite a while and he was definitely on my bucket list of people who I would love to work with.”

In episode three, Ruth plays Helena is a “proud vegan” and a bit of “ballsy character”.

Stephanie says Vivien is a frightful woman (Credit: BBC)

Stephanie Cole

Former Corrie, Doc Martin and Still Open All Hours legend Stephanie, 79, takes the role of Vivien in episode four.

Stephane calls Vivien a “frightful old woman”.

“She’s not a very nice lady at all!” she says.

“She doesn’t care about anyone else, is very selfish and very upmarket.

“I loved the craziness and the over the top-ness of it – not that we played it over the top, but I think they are all stories that are huge fun to read and to watch.”

Layton plays a social media influencer (Credit: BBC)

Layton Williams

Beautiful People and Man Down star Layton says of his character in The Cleaner on BBC One: “My amazing, beautiful, talented lol character ‘Home Alone Hosea’ is an influencer and is social media obsessed.

“He got left by his parents in a big house all by himself when he was younger and he became an internet sensation.

“But with that of course comes a lot of tougher moments because he didn’t get to see or do much in the real world.”

Jo plays the one that got away (Credit: BBC)

Jo Hartley

The fan Jo Hartley has appeared in After Life with Ricky Gervais and In My Skin.

In The Cleaner on BBC one, she plays Maggie, “the one that got away”.

“Wicky’s first love and long-term ex-girlfriend,” she says. “She ran off, married another man, and became an artist, of sorts.

“Wicky never got over Maggie, she comes up in conversation throughout the series.

“She’s sassy and ambitious. I turn up in episode six, let’s just say it’s an unexpected reunion. Oh, and she hates blood.”