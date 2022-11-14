The Claudia Winkleman Show: Strictly host gets her very own chat show!

Claudia Winkleman has been given her very own TV talk show, inventively called The Claudia Winkleman Show!

Frankly we don’t care what it’s called, we’re still going to watch it!

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 50, has already filmed the pilot for the show.

And it’s yet another accomplishment for the TV star.

This month, Claudia will host a brand new reality series The Traitors, and that’s as WELL as fronting one of the most successful shiny-floor series on the planet!

Here’s everything we know about The Claudia Winkleman Show so far…

Claudia Winkleman gets her own chat show!

One very canny channel has given Claudia Winkleman her very own celebrity chat show.

Although the channel has not officially confirmed it, ED! can tell you it’s already been filmed…

Last month, TV fans were able to book free tickets for the pilot show, which was filmed on Tuesday October 25 2022 at Television Centre, White City, London.

SRO audiences, the TV audience company, advertised “an evening of chat with Claudia”.

The audience call-out read: “From the makers of The Graham Norton Show, a pilot for a brand new show featuring Claudia Winkleman meeting star guests.”

We also learnt that the minimum age for attendance at the show was 18 years… so we expect some adult content!

When’s the start date?

The channel has not yet confirmed a start date for Claudia’s new chat show.

In fact, we don’t as yet know which channel has filmed the pilot.

But we have a feeling it’ll be on later this year.

It may even slip into the Christmas schedules.

So watch this space!

Has she hosted a chat show before?

A channel – we reckon probably BBC One – has given Claudia her first ever ‘proper’ chat show.

Of course, her fans will know that she already hosts her own Radio 2 show every Saturday.

As well as hosting mega-job Strictly and Celebrity Best Home Cook, she recently fronted the quiz show One Question.

This November, she will front brand new competition reality show The Traitors.

Anybody else think Claudia is set for world domination?!

King of… With Claudia Winkleman chat show

In 2011, Claudia – the daughter of Eve Pollard – hosted a new comedy chat show pilot for Channel 4.

King of… With Claudia Winkleman saw the TV presenter chatting to two celebrity guests to discover what they thought was the “king” of various categories.

Example questions included: Which is the greatest take-away meal? What is the best beverage ever invented, and which is the all-time cutest animal – the bush-baby, the seal cub or the marmoset?

The four-part series aired on Channel 4 from June 17 to July 08 2011.

Her guests included Sarah Millican and Chris Evans, Jessie Wallace and Stephen Mangan, Lorraine Kelly and Jack Whitehall, and Miranda Hart and Micky Flanagan.

The Claudia Winkleman Show is expected to air later in 2022.

