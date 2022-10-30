Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman was issued a stark health warning by her mum, which forced her to see her doctor.

Claudia’s mum, writer Eve Pollard, didn’t mince her words when she told her daughter that a seemingly harmless symptom could be a sign of something bigger.

The 50-year-old presenter, who will present Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing results show alongside Tess Daly, revealed she didn’t even realise there was anything wrong until she met with her GP.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman given ‘urgent’ warning

After turning 50 this year, Claudia was urged to go and see her GP after some sage advice from her mum Eve.

The words of wisdom came after Claudia entered perimenopause, with one key symptom alerting her.

As she told her mum she was waking up earlier in the mornings, Eve urged her daughter to get checked out – even though the symptom seemed harmless.

Speaking to Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin on the Postcards From Midlife Podcast back in March, Claudia revealed: “She loves a doctor and we worship the health service.

“So when I started waking up early she said: ‘Definitely go and get your hormones checked.'”

Claudia’s health check-up

Claudia also shared that the early starts are the only symptom she’s had whilst going through perimenopause.

Other symptoms include brain fog, weight gain and irregular periods.

Claudia did admit that she doesn’t take particularly good care of herself, though.

The Strictly host said that wellness and wellbeing aren’t really interests of hers.

Cheese is, though, it seems…

“I have to take vitamin D and I try to eat healthily, but I eat a lot of melted cheese,” she said.

Claudia’s surprising confession about Craig Revel-Horwood

Strictly presenter Claudia has hosted the BBC One dance series alongside Tess Daly since 2014, following Sir Bruce Forsyth’s departure.

Before this she was the presenter on It Takes Two, the Strictly spin-off show, for six years.

As a result, she’s well placed to comment on the show’s stars and famous faces.

Before the 2021 series in an interview with The Observer, Claudia made mention of the ‘real’ Craig away from the cameras.

Claudia said during the interview: “Strictly Come Dancing is basically Christmas. It’s all about sparkle and kindness. It’s a snowglobe of a show.

“Even the make-believe baddie isn’t really evil. He’ll hate me for saying so but Craig Revel Horwood might be one of the loveliest men I’ve ever met.”

It wasn’t just Craig she shared thoughts on, as she also revealed how she and Tess are “deep-down friends” and “joined for ever”.

She said of their relationship: “We have such a laugh and we have each other’s backs. We mainly talk about parenting and cheese, even with five seconds before we go live. I love that woman.”

