The Choir: Singing for Britain viewers beg for more after emotional finale

Viewers are begging for more shows like The Choir: Singing for Britain after the BBC programme came to an emotional end last night.

Tuesday (July 7) evening's episode served as a moving conclusion to the three-part series, which saw choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone bring the nation together with the power of music during lockdown.

Gareth Malone led The Choir: Singing for Britain (Credit: BBC/Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd)

What happened in the last episode of The Choir: Singing For Britain?

In the final instalment, Gareth worked with some of Britain's most vulnerable people - those who, whether because of their age or pre-existing medical conditions, have had to self-shield amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers got to meet Rae-Kwan, a 16 year old in Wolverhampton who hasn't been able to see his beloved grandad since March. Also on the show was Mairin, who has been caring for her 84-year-old grandmother, Maureen.

Mairin and her grandmother, Maureen (Credit: BBC/Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd)

Reacting to the programme on Twitter, viewers have begged for more episodes of The Choir or something in a similar format.

Those watching praised the show as "moving" and told Gareth that programmes like The Choir "keep us going" during difficult times.

One of the stars of The Choir, Rae-Kwan (Credit: BBC/Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd)

How did viewers react?

One asked on Twitter: "@GarethMalone what's next, sir? We need more stuff like #thechoir to keep us going."

Another wrote: "#thechoir thank you so much @GarethMalone, the talented Rae-Kwan and all your wonderful singers. So so moving. Wish there was more."

A third tweeted: "@GarethMalone thank you for #thechoir series. Awesome finale. Moving, meaningful, memorable. More!"

@GarethMalone what’s next sir? We need more stuff like #thechoir to keep us going — Mark Catchlove (@markcatchlove) July 7, 2020

Others heaped praise on the final song in the show, which they said could well be the "anthem for our time".

We need more stuff like #thechoir to keep us going.

"@GarethMalone, fabulous final episode of #thechoirsingingforbritain," said one. "Another Storm really is the anthem for our time. What a talented young man Rae-Kwan is! The #GBHC sounded fab (and I was one of the rectangles!) Thank you for bringing singing joy to difficult days."

All the emotions

"WOW! This last episode!" said another. "All the emotions! So glad I was able to contribute to the chorus of Another Storm! What @GarethMalone has accomplished through the Great British Home Chorus is just amazing! #gbhc #thechoirsingingforbritain #greatbritishhomechorus."

Someone else tweeted to Gareth: "Each week you have had me in floods of tears with #Thechoirsingingforbritain. An amazing, inspirational programme and by far the best thing to come out of lockdown. Thank you for bringing the message home that 'this is just another storm'!"

@GarethMalone Fabulous final episode of #thechoirsingingforbritain ‘Another Storm’ really is the anthem for our time. What a talented young man Rae-Kwan is?! The #GBHC sounded fab (and I was one of the rectangles!!!). Thank you for bringing singing joy to difficult days. — Anthea (@eighttimestable) July 7, 2020

WOW!!! This last episode! All the emotions!! ❤️ So glad I was able to contribute to the chorus of Another Storm! What @GarethMalone has accomplished through the Great British Home Chorus is just amazing! ❤️ #gbhc #thechoirsingingforbritain #greatbritishhomechorus — stephie_stories (@StephieStories) July 7, 2020

@GarethMalone - each week you have had me in floods of tears with #Thechoirsingingforbritain - an amazing, inspirational programme and by far, the best thing to come out of lockdown. Thank you for bringing the message home that #This is just another storm! https://t.co/mNWKK3mSTB — Helen Buni (@BuniHbuni) July 7, 2020

