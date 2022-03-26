The Chase’s Jenny Ryan stuns fans as she steps out for a glitzy premiere

The Chase star Jenny Ryan wowed fans this week when she stepped out for a glitzy event.

The ITV stunner, best known as Chaser The Vixen, showed off her glamorous side as she donned a gorgeous red satin dress.

Jenny paired the glam ensemble with a pair of black ankle boots and black tights, as well as her trademark black-framed glasses.

The 39-year-old star added to the look with bright red lipstick and wore her hair down for the opening night of Wicked on Thursday night.

Jenny shared her look on Instagram and fans rushed to share their compliments with the star.

The Chase: Jenny Ryan stuns fans on Instagram

Jenny Ryan transformed herself for a night on the town (Credit: ITV)

She captioned the snap: “Oh hey it’s the cover of that one outstanding folk album I released in 1975 before disappearing to live on a ranch in Arizona.”

One user wrote: “Stunning.”

Read more: The Chase fans tell Jenny Ryan to ‘bin the beehive’ after stunning glow up

A second replied: “Love your dress,” while a third added: “Gorgeous!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Ryan (@jenny_from_the_quiz)

Meanwhile, as fans were loving Jenny’s look, the star has previously faced cruel jibes from trolls in the past.

In January, her co-stars came out in her defence after a rude comment on her Twitter.

“You are our least favourite (apart from Darragh Ennis). You just come across as a complete smart[bleep],” said a troll.

A bemused Jenny quote-tweeted the troll, saying at the time: “Literally my job, babe.”

Jenny Ryan has been targeted by trolls in the past (Credit: ITV)

Jenny’s ITV co-stars were quick to jump to her defence too.

Anne Hegerty, AKA The Governess, replied: “Slightly affronted that you think I’m NOT a complete smart[bleep].”

Read more: The Chase viewers left cringing after Mark Labbett’s attempts to flirt with Carol Vorderman

While Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha, hit back: “Imagine being you. Imagine thinking this is a way to conduct yourself.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.