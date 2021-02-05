ITV show The Chasers Road Trip concluded last night and viewers are calling for another series.

The spin-off of quiz show The Chase saw brainboxes Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett and Shaun Wallace travelling around the world to test their minds against children, animals and other unlikely opponents.

During the last of the three episodes, the trio were in Japan to learn about advances in artificial intelligence.

The trio looked at robots capable of playing table tennis and completing complex puzzles (Credit: Boundless Productions/ ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about The Chasers Road Trip?

On Twitter, viewers praised the ‘brilliant’ episode and the series as a whole – and asked for more.

One said: “Can we have a second series, please? #chasersroadtrip.”

Viewers really want to see a second series (Credit: Boundless Productions/ ITV)

Another wrote: “#ChasersRoadTrip that series was way too short, thoroughly enjoyed it, MORE ASAP PLEASE.”

Really enjoyed that, insightful, funny and love your vibe. Another series sometime?

A third tweeted: “Loved #chasersroadtrip, so nice to see @MarkLabbett and @TheShaunWallace looking after the lovely @anne_hegerty. Great TV, another series please.”

Someone else said: “@MarkLabbett @TheShaunWallace @anne_hegerty Thank you for #chasersroadtrip – really enjoyed that, insightful, funny and love your vibe. Another series sometime?”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

What happened in the last episode of the series?

During the third instalment, The Governess, The Beast and The Dark Destroyer checked into a hotel run entirely by robots.

Anne had viewers in stitches as she showed little patience for some of the stranger gadgets in her hotel room, including a bizarre furry cushion that had a tail and purred when stroked.

They also had a go at facing off against an incredible robot programmed to play table tennis.

And to celebrate Japanese culture, Anne wowed in a traditional geisha outfit, while Mark Labbett stripped down to try his hand at sumo wrestling.

The quizzers headed to Japan for the last episode (Credit: Boundless Productions/ ITV)

In the first episode of the programme, the trio headed across the Atlantic to meet some incredibly brainy animals, including bonobos, orangutans and dolphins.

In the second, they played games against three child geniuses and, hilariously, all three quizzers lost.

They also learned more about how sleep affects the brain.

