The Chase viewers left gobsmacked as contestant reveals her age

Viewers of The Chase were left stunned when a contestant revealed her age.

During Wednesday evening's show, which was a repeat, artist Pippa went against the Chaser Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen.

When she introduced herself, Pippa revealed she was 51 which left many viewers shocked.

The Chase viewers couldn't believe Pippa's age (Credit: ITV)

Pippa said: "I'm Pippa. I'm 51 and an artist from London."

Viewers were stunned by Pippa's age.

What did they say?

One person wrote: "Pippa is 51?" followed by a shocked face emoji.

Another said: "Pippa is 51 and very striking indeed."

A third added: "Pippa looks fantastic for 51."

One wrote: "How does Pippa look so young?"

Pippa looks fantastic for 51 👏🏽#TheChase — Yousaf (@Yousaf_S_1987) May 20, 2020

Pippa later hit back at claims she's had something done to her face.

One viewer wrote: "That's a bit of a tight face Pippa's got there on #TheChase. Looks like a human pixie."

Pippa replied: "Well thank you. I take that as a huge compliment given that I don't mess with my face."

Well thank you. I take that as a huge compliment given that I don't mess with my face x — Pippa Ablett (@perfectpippa) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, during last night's episode, Pippa bagged an impressive £7,000 in her cash builder round.

The Vixen offered Pippa to take £1,000, keep her £7,000 or take a gamble for £56,000.

Pippa said: "I'm going for the 56," as The Vixen said: "Pippa is definitely bright enough to go for it.

"I really like that."

Despite her efforts, Pippa was caught by the Chaser and went home with nothing.

Pippa went for a high offer of £56,000 (Credit: ITV)

Her teammate Matt was the only contestant who made it through and he went against The Vixen in the Final Chase.

Matt bagged 12 steps ahead of the Chaser as he played for £4,000.

However, it wasn't enough and The Vixen caught him with 58 seconds remaining.

The Chaser caught the team

Host Bradley Walsh told him: "We would have needed much more. Nothing we can do, it's tough on your own.

"We just needed a couple of other players."

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.

