The Chase: Viewers all spot the same thing about contestants’ names

The Chase viewers got a surprise in last night’s episode (Thursday December 17) when the four contestants’ names spelt out some very familiar stars.

And they noticed the clever arrangement of names before host Bradley Walsh did.

Bradley Walsh took his time to notice on The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV quiz show The Chase?

Bradley welcomed four new contestants on to the show.

There was Alistair, 24, Fred, 52, Rodger, 52, and Ginger, 32.

But they were arranged on the panel to read Ginger, Rodger, Fred, Alistair, which meant that the contestants were arranged to pay homage to the greatest dance pairing in movie history.

Read more: Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown: ITV confirms start date for new series

Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire.

Although viewers noticed the sequence of names straight away, it took Bradley some time to work it out.

The contestants’ name were arranged in a playful way (Credit: ITV)

How did Bradley react on The Chase?

When first contestant Alistair finished his cash builder, and The Vixen was introduced, it was only then that Bradley twigged.

Turning to the team to get advice for Alistair, he noticed the names.

Oh! Hang on. Hang on everyone!

“Oh! Hang on. Hang on everyone!” Bradley shouted, holding his arms aloft.

“Hold the line caller. I’ve got it. Ginger, Rodger, Fred, Alistair, wow!”

Love it when #thechase gets creative with the team names pic.twitter.com/sVkZwEj0BE — 💗 Michelle D 💗 (@michelle_d_1984) December 17, 2020

Anyone else just watch #TheChase these days for the contestant names? 😂. Very good tonight! — Gaz Richardson (@GazRich88) December 17, 2020

I wonder who’s idea it was to start theming the names in #TheChase — ♦ Ali ♦ (@ali_r_) December 17, 2020

How did viewers react?

Viewers had already taken to Twitter to register their delight at the names.

One said: “Love it when #thechase gets creative with team names.”

Another said: “Anyone else just watch #TheChase these days for the contestant names? Very good tonight!”

But another mocked Bradley for not noticing straight away.

“Well done Brad, you’re awake #thechase.”

The Chase welcomed the ‘Spice Girls’ (Credit: ITV)

What other names have been on The Chase?

Earlier this month, contestants Gerry, Emma, Mel and Victoria played.

Read more: Mark Labbett shuts down Anne Hegerty milestone on The Chase

And the names spelt out Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Victoria Beckham, stars of ’90s pop group Spice Girls.

One viewer said: “The Spice Girls on #TheChase today, these producers crack me up. Gerry, Emma, Mel, Victoria.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.