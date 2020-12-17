Paul Sinha’s new show TV Showdown will begin in the next few weeks.

The Chase star will test teams’ knowledge of what’s on the TV.

ITV confirmed on Thursday that the new series will kick off on Saturday, January 9.

Paul Sinha’s new show TV Showdown will begin January 9 (Credit: ITV)

What is Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown about?

The series will feature clips from the best-loved shows, adverts and music videos from today and recent decades.

Read more: Chaser Paul Sinha explains ‘awful’ performance after team of two win £12,000

Paul will then test teams’ knowledge on these subjects.

ITV said on Twitter: “Confirmed: Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown, starts Saturday 9 January at 10pm on ITV.

Featuring clips from the best-loved shows, adverts and music videos from today and recent decades, Paul tests the teams’ knowledge of what’s on the box! @paulsinha @robbeckettcomic @FayRipley pic.twitter.com/MxOinTYUWD — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 17, 2020

What else is Paul Sinha known for?

Paul is known for being a Chaser on ITV game show The Chase.

Last month, reports claimed the quiz expert had landed his own game show with ITV.

An insider told The Sun: “There’s an abundance of quiz shows on ITV already, but one just about telly hasn’t been done in a while. This is a fresh take on a familiar format.

Paul Sinha is a favourite on The Chase (ITV)

“It’s like Telly Addicts meets Celebrity Juice, with the popular Paul Sinha at the helm.

“It won’t be as mad and crazy as Celebrity Juice, but it will have two teams of celeb guests going head to head.”

Read more: The Chase: Paul Sinha responds after contestant accuses him of ‘playing mind games’

Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in June 2019, however, the TV star has always remained positive.

He previously told Loose Women: “I’ve got Parkinson’s and I’ll always have it… unless they find a miracle cure.

“I’ve got to deal with it the best I can, and the best I can is to enjoy life and prove that life is for living.”

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown will air on ITV, Saturday January 9, at 10pm.

