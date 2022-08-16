Bradley Walsh pouting on The Chase
TV

The Chase viewers gush over bombshell contestants on last night’s show

Viewers were very distracted last night

By Robert Emlyn Slater

The Chase viewers were left bowled over on Twitter by two bombshell contestants on last night’s edition of the show.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to gush over the duo as they appeared.

Kellie smiling on The Chase
Kellie was a contestant on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Bombshell contestants on The Chase

Last night’s edition of The Chase – a repeat from 2019 – featured four contestants.

However, two of the contestants caught viewers’ attention.

Kellie, a 32-year-old singer from Leicester and Piers, a 26-year-old firefighter from Bedfordshire were the focus of many viewers’ attentions.

Sadly for some viewers, Kellie wasn’t around for long. The singer was third and picked up £6,000 in the cash builder round. However, the Beast, aka Mark Labbett, managed to catch her – sending her home before the Final Chase.

Piers, meanwhile, was more successful. The firefighter racked up £3,000 in the cash builder and evaded the Beast, booking himself a slot in the Final Chase.

Piers smirking on The Chase
Viewers gushed over Piers and Kellie (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on Twitter

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter last night to gush over contestant Piers.

“I’m sure Piers could put a few fires out [hot face emoji],” one viewer tweeted.

“Well hello Piers [love eyes emoji],” another said.

Others were more interested in Kellie.

“Awww she’s lovely,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kellie” another simply wrote alongside heart-eyed emojis.

“I love Kellie hope she wins some money money money [winking emojis],” a third said.

Mark Labbett smiling on The Chase
Mark lost his cool on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase last night?

Elsewhere on the show, Mark lost his cool during the Final Chase.

During the Final Chase, Russell, Jules, and Piers, who were playing for £15k, put 18 steps between them and Mark.

It wasn’t enough though, as Mark went on a streak of answering 17 questions without mistake.

However, he stumbled at the final hurdle, answering his 18th question incorrectly.

The Beast screamed in frustration and slammed his hands down on the table as he messed up.

Viewers at home weren’t impressed though.

“AAAAARRRRRGGGGHHHH – Calm down Mark ffs,” one viewer tweeted.

Read more: The Chase viewers demand contestant become a Chaser after incredible performance and Brad agrees

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

