The Chase star Mark Labbett let his temper get the better of him during a tense round of the hit ITV game show last night (Monday, August 15).

The Beast’s behaviour didn’t go down well with some viewers, who took to Twitter to slam him.

Piers, Kellie, Jules, and Russell were on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw yet another four contestants take on some of the best quizzers in the country in the hope of winning big.

Russell, Jules, Kellie, and Piers were the four daring contestants ready to take on the Beast, aka Mark Labbett.

First up to the plate was Russell, who picked up £5,000 in the cash builder round. He successfully evaded the Beast.

Next up was Jules, who racked up £7,000 and then managed to beat the Beast and bring it back to the table.

Kellie was third up and answered six questions correctly in the cash builder, meaning she racked up £6,000. However, the Beast managed to catch her.

Last up was Piers, who picked up £3,000. He successfully made it to the Final Chase too.

The Beast lost his cool last night (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett loses his cool on The Chase

Russell, Jules, and Piers headed into the Final Chase with £15,000 to play for.

Together, they managed to answer 15 questions correctly, placing an 18-step gap between themselves and Mark.

However, the Beast slowly crept towards them – but stumbled just before catching the contestants.

“Ted Cruz is a republican senator for which American state?” Bradley Walsh asked.

“Indiana,” The Beast replied, however, the answer was in fact Texas.

Mark then screamed in frustration before slamming his fists down on his desk as he broke his winning streak of 17 questions answered correctly in a row.

“Oh no,” he groaned as the contestants got the correct answer.

However, it was all in vain for the contestants, as Mark caught up with them with 18 seconds to go.

Mark was criticised by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to criticise the Beast’s antics during yesterday’s show. It’s safe to say that they weren’t impressed.

“Meh, not bothered about mark, miserable bloke,” one viewer tweeted.

“AAAAARRRRRGGGGHHHH – Calm down Mark ffs!” another wrote.

“Calm down you mardy [bleep],” a third said.

However, some viewers were impressed with the Beast’s performance and were keen to praise him.

“With The Beast on that form, he was unplayable!! Not even Jules could lead them to the Crown Jules,” one viewer tweeted.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

