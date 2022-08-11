The Chase viewers demand contestant become a Chaser after incredible performance and Brad agrees

The Chase fans took to Twitter to demand that a contestant become a Chaser after witnessing an incredible performance last night.

And it wasn’t just viewers who thought the contestant has what it takes – Bradley Walsh thought they could become one too!

Beth was a contestant on last night’s The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode, which was a repeat from 2018, featured four contestants ready to take on The Beast, aka Mark Labbett, in the hope of winning big.

Amongst the contestants was Beth, a 39-year-old stand-up comedian from Manchester.

Beth was last up to the plate – with two of her three fellow contestants through to the Final Chase with £7,000.

In her cash-builder round, Beth managed to bag £6,000. However, the Beast’s high offer of £43,000 was too much to miss out on.

Beth opted to go for the mega money prize, and managed to succesfully evade the Beast and bring it home – without getting a question wrong either.

Beth’s performance was praised by The Beast (Credit: ITV)

Beth’s incredible performance

The comedian and her teammates went into the Final Chase with £50,000 to play for. Together, they managed to answer 16 questions correctly, with Beth nailing seven of them.

However, the 19 steps between them and the Beast wasn’t enough, as he caught them with 21 seconds still to spare.

Despite this, the Beast was still full of praise for Beth.

“Beth, you’ve clearly got talent that you cracked today, so please do more quizzing,” he said.

“Yeah, yeah I think she’d make a good Chaser,” Bradley said. “No, but in five years, maybe,” the Beast replied.

“Another comedic Chaser – just what we need,” Bradley joked.

Bradley thought Beth would make a good Chaser (Credit: ITV)

The Chase on Twitter

Plenty of viewers shared Bradley’s sentiment that Beth should become a Chaser.

“Beth could be chaser in the future she is brilliant,” one viewer tweeted.

“Brad is right Beth could be chaser one day that’s for sure. We are overdue another female chaser,” another said.

“Make Beth a chaser! She knows her stuff,” a third wrote.

“You impress me, Beth. You really impress me,” another said.

Read more: Annoyed The Chase viewers all saying same thing about Mark Labbett

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.