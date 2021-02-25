The Chase team
The Chase tonight: Viewers brand team ‘worst ever’ as they ALL take low offers

Unfortunately, they didn't win!

By Rebecca Carter

The Chase viewers have fumed at the team tonight as they all took low offers.

First player Rory decided to take the lower offer of £1,000 and managed to beat Chaser Mark Labbett – aka The Beast – to make it back for the final chase.

After that, contestant Ann also took the lower offer of £1,000 and made it back to the team.

What happened on The Chase tonight?

Third up was contestant Keziah, who bagged £2,000 in her cash builder. She was offered a whopping high offer of £50,000.

However, she decided to go with the low offer of £1,000.

Unfortunately, The Beast caught her and she went home with nothing.

Finally, contestant Richie faced The Beast after bagging £3,000 in his cash builder.

The Beast offered him a low offer of £1,000, to keep his £3,000 or to take a high offer of £73,000.

Richie opted for the lower offer and made it back to the team.

Chaser Mark said: “I’m pretty certain this is the first time it’s ever happened anywhere in the world, all four people going low. You’ll be YouTube sensations!”

The team then played for £3,000 and got 19 steps ahead of the Chaser.

However, The Beast beat them with 12 seconds remaining.

What did viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers were fuming on Twitter and branded them the “worst” team ever.

One person said on Twitter: “Worst set of contestants ever on The Chase #thechase.”

Another wrote: “Defo the worst team I’ve ever seen though. So pointless.”

A third added: “The worst team I’ve ever seen. Complete melts.”

Another was glad the team didn’t win.

They said: “Nice job @MarkLabbett to catch those cowards out with their low winnings!”

But another added: “Hard luck team.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night’s show, viewers were stunned when two celebrity lookalikes appeared.

On Twitter, viewers rushed to point out how much Gerry looked like singer Rod Stewart.

Elsewhere, fans of the show also noticed that Suzie was the spitting image of Marilyn Monroe.

Suzie revealed that she’s a professional impersonator.

