The Chase star Paul Sinha admitted he took a “thrashing” on the programme last night, as he hit out at his “naysayers” on social media.

After Tuesday’s (February 23) episode of the ITV quiz show, Paul suffered a defeat to a team of two and took to Twitter to explain what had happened.

The Chase star Paul Sinha suffered a big loss last night (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase star Paul Sinha say?

On Twitter, the Sinnerman said: “Thrashed by a really good team, deserved winners. I got 16 q correct, they got 15. Just in case you think the rules are loaded for us.

“#thechase And anyone who thinks I’m in decline are in for a tough year’s viewing.”

In another tweet, Paul – who has Parkinson’s disease – said that his “naysayers” make comments about his reflexes every time he suffers a loss.

But he argued that, despite his illness, his quizzing reflexes are at their sharpest.

He wrote: “I’m aware that every time I lose, the naysayers will gossip about reflexes. Every aspect of my quiz reflexes has never been sharper.

“Beat the Chasers was recorded after today’s episode. Sometimes you have, not a bad day, a bad minute.”

On Twitter, Paul’s loss shocked a number of viewers, some of whom claimed he should have performed better as his questions were “easy”. Others thought it was one of the worst chaser performances ever.

One question he got wrong was, ‘Danren Enterprises was the original name of which Irish airline?’ He said Aer Lingus but the correct answer was Ryan Air.

This is the worst chaser performance I’ve seen! Easy win for the boys.

Another was, ‘Which group had an ’80s hit with Lay All Your Love On Me?’

Paul said Thompson Twins, but it was ABBA.

Some viewers had questioned Paul’s reflexes by claiming he was “slow”, while another mentioned the star’s Parkinson’s disease while discussing his performance.

Others commenting on the final chase thought the questions were easy, calling Paul’s performance ‘disappointing’.

One viewer tweeted: “They were such easy questions and Paul flunked it! #TheChase.”

Another wrote: “Disappointing from the Sinnerman #TheChase.”

The Sinnerman took to Twitter after the episode aired (Credit: ITV)

Viewers say Paul had a ‘nightmare’ game

A third wrote: “Chaser has had a ‘mare #thechase.”

A fourth said: “Chaser collapse! Just couldn’t get going.”

“The #Sinnerman had a nightmare game,” said a fifth.

Someone else said: “Wow this is the worst chaser performance I’ve seen! Easy win for the boys… well done and bad luck Sinnerman! #TheChase.”

“Crikey, Paul missed some easy ones there! #TheChase,” wrote another.

What happened on The Chase?

In the final chase, Paul faced just two members of host Bradley Walsh‘s team.

Jordan and Pablo played for a prize pot of £14k and took home £7k each.

They had set up 17 steps to beat, but with all Paul’s mistakes giving them pushbacks, he still had a whopping seven steps to go when the timer ran out.

Contestants Jordan and Pablo went home with £7k each (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter after the episode aired, Jordan thanked Paul for being such a gentleman.

He tweeted to the Sinnerman: “What a gent you are Paul, thanks for a great day and a great game.”

