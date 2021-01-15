The Chase featured The Beast Mark Labbett yesterday and viewers were shocked when a contestant offered him a bribe – in the form of cake!

During Thursday (January 14) afternoon’s episode of the ITV quiz show, contestants Tom, Sonal, Oliver and Heidi joined host Bradley Walsh in the studio.

The Chase featured Mark The Beast Labbett last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Heidi and The Beast on The Chase?

Hilariously, after Mark caught two of her teammates, Heidi decided to try to bribe him.

She said: “This isn’t looking good, is it? Mark, I make a really, really good cheesecake. You know, bribery? Really good cheesecake. Pina Colada. It’s awesome.”

Mark, shocked, told her: “Well, it’s a first! If you’re going to try bribery, that’s the right weapon for me…”

Laughing his head off, host Bradley Walsh said: “Bribery, it’s all we need. Heidi is bribing our chaser with cake.”

The Chase contestant Heidi joked about bribing Mark with cake (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

Heidi’s antics shocked viewers on Twitter.

One viewer said: “I think trying to bribe the chaser with cake is a first! Nice try, Heidi #TheChase.”

Heidi you little minx trying to bribe The Beast.

Another tweeted: “‘I make a great cheesecake, Mark!’ Love it #TheChase.”

A third said: “#TheChase Heidi you little minx trying to bribe The Beast.”

How did Heidi do?

The Beast managed to catch all three of Heidi’s teamates, leaving her alone at the end.

In her own cashbuilder she got £4k and Mark offered her a low option of £1k and a high of £60k.

Host Bradley Walsh thought Heidi’s bribe attempt was hilarious (Credit: ITV)

Bravely, Heidi went for the high option. “I’ve got nothing to lose, I’ve got no team there,” she said.

“Good for you! Seriously, well done,” said Brad.

She beat Mark and made it through to the final chase.

She set up 10 steps for the chaser to beat. Unfortunately, she didn’t get to walk away with her cash prize.

The Beast caught her with 56 seconds remaining.

